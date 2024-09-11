Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions lets you unlock Draco Malfoy as a playable character, but you'll have to work for it. Get ready to play this sport for many hours to get this one character.

Close

How to Get Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Prepare to grind in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for many, many hours if you want to get Draco Malfoy as a playable character. In the Market, you can get the Slytherin chap for 250 Winged Keys under "The Vault" section. You can also pick Cho Chang, Cedric Diggory, and Ginny Weasley's Gryffindor Chaser outfit. The Draco Malfoy bundle comes with numerous aeshetics:

The Draco Malfoy - Slytherin Seeker skin

Draco Malfoy's wand

Slytherin goal celebration

Slytherin broom trail

The Winged Keys are Season Rewards.

How to Get Winged Keys

Styled after the Winged Keys from the climactic ending of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Sorcerer's Stone for Americans), these are a currency to get the four aforementioned characters. They're gained in two different ways in Quidditch Champions. First, you'll want to finish your Challenges. There are multiple Daily Challenges to complete, such as slowing down five opponents with your Playcaller Rings as a Keeper or playing five matches in the PVP mode. These Daily Challenges net you around two to three Winged Keys each. See what we mean by this taking you "many, many hours?" You can also complete Weekly Challenges, but these will take much longer.

Related Everything in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition Get everything you need to represent your Hogwarts house perfectly with the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions deluxe edition.

During the first week of the game's release, you can complete 25 PVP matches and 25 Quidditch matches for a total of 20 Winged Keys. Additionally, eliminating 40 opponents in Quidditch gets you seven Winged Keys. The Weekly Challenges themselves can get you 41 Winged Keys in total, at least from the first week.

The last way to get Winged Keys is to get them from Season Rewards. It's like a battle pass from Fortnite but, thankfully, it's free. You can get around 100 Winged Keys by the time you reach Level 45. Once you get past Level 50, you can net yourself 10 Winged Keys with each level. This is the fastest way to get this currency.

You'll want to finish your Challenges. There are multiple Daily Challenges to complete, such as slowing down five opponents with your Playcaller Rings as a Keeper or playing five matches in the PVP mode.

Some may be thankful that Winged Keys can't be bought with money. The game doesn't support in-game microtransactions, which is a refreshing change. There is a Deluxe Pack, however, which gets you every House Pack (which comes with skins, uniforms, and emblems) and 2,000 Gold for an extra charge. This doesn't involve Winged Keys though. By the way, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get the Firebolt Supreme Broom skin if they redeem it from the PlayStation Store.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions 3.0 /5 Take to the sky as one of the classic positions -- Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater -- each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.