One of the most important aspects to any endgame player are tomestones. The 450 weekly limited cap on this currency facilitates a player’s gear, at least outside of raid gear which will be stronger out the gate. Regardless, the vast majority of players will collect these stones in order to trade in much more powerful gear that will carry them for many months until the next raid tier.

For Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, it’s no different, as while we currently only have access to the temporary tomestones of aesthetics, they allow you to gain access to brand-new gear so you can progress through the Extreme Trials and the normal raid. To obtain them, you can partake in the various activities throughout Dawntrail, be it hunt trains, daily roulettes with a level 100 character, or grinding the latest dungeons and Extreme Trials.

Tomestones

The best way to obtain the tomestones of aesthetics, though, is doing your expert roulettes every day, which consists of hopping in a queue for the three end game dungeons. It’s not as simple as everything will be unlocked from the get-go, but instead you will have to find the right side quests in the world, complete them and then the expert roulette will be made available.

Upon concluding the main story of Dawntrail, you will unlock the level 100 dungeon. Fortunately, you don’t have to completely spam this dungeon over and over again. There are two other dungeons for players to unlock, offering a bit of variety once you hit the end game.

Related How Long to Complete Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail? We delve deep into FFXIV: Dawntrail to figure out just how long it takes to get through this lengthy expansion.

It Belongs in a Museum

The first dungeon is Tender Valley, which can be found in the Shaaloani desert. First, though, you will need to find Zeychian in Tuliyollal (X: 14.0 Y: 12.5). He will give you the Quest, It Belongs in a Museum, which sends you into the desert to find a rather familiar Ronka god.

The Strayborough Deadwalk

The second dungeon is The Strayborough Deadwalk, a spooky haunted theme park and arguably one of the most fun of this expansion. In order to initiate this dungeon, you will need to head to Solution Nine and talk to Nostalgia in the bar that houses the resistance (X: 18.4 Y:18.1). She will send you on a little adventure in Living Memory via the "Something Stray in the Neighborhood" quest.

All you need to do is complete both dungeons once, not even having to finish the quests themselves, and Expert Roulette will be made available to you. Here, you’ll be able to earn an extra 80 tomestones of aesthetics every time you run one of the three dungeons, but more importantly, when 7.05 comes out, you’ll be prepared to earn the limited tomestones.