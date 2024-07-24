So you’ve completed Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail’s main story, what do you do next? There’s a large array of activities to indulge yourself in, from hunting down ferocious monsters to simply leveling up your crafters and gathers. But if there’s one aspect that endgame players love, it’s fighting bosses, and boy does Dawntrail have some excellent fights.

Whether you’re a hardcore raider or something a little more midcore, Dawntrail has something for you. The level 93 and level 99 trials, Worqor Lar Dor and Everkeep, were made available at the launch of Dawntrail in their Extreme versions. Unfortunately, The Interphos won’t be out for another few months, but these two should give players some time to get used to the new jobs and have a good trickle of content coming over the next couple of years.

The Extreme Farm

The Extreme Trials are definitely more mid-core content, being almost a gateway drug into Savage content. They are meant to be harder than normal raids and alliance raids, but much easier than the savage variants. It’s something that’s meant to be farmed, so you can get gear (in this case, ilevel 710 weapons and accessories), along with a chance to see crafting material and a unique mount in the loot pool.

These are meant to be progged within a couple of hours, maybe upwards of an entire evening, as they require quick thinking and advanced mechanics compared to a lot of the more casual content such as dungeons and normal trials. Wipes will happen over and over again, but there are very few instances where you need your entire party alive, with most of the mechanics outside party stacks resolved without a hitch.

Wandering Minstrel Location

Unfortunately, you won’t have access to these Extreme Trials right off the bat, but instead need to find someone in the world to unlock them. This is where the icon Wandering Minstrel comes in, someone who has been in the game since A Realm Reborn. You will be able to find the Wandering Minstrel in Tuliyollal (X:11.1 Y: 14.6). The closest aetheryte shard is The For’ard Cabins. In fact, soon as you finish the main story, it’s almost best to head over to him immediately to unlock these trials.

This man is modeled after the director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, as you regal him of your battles against these fierce foes. This will unlock the fights against both of the trials, allowing you to access them at item level 690. This shouldn’t be much an issue if you get your artifact gear and some accessories from the three level 100 dungeons.

And that’s all you need to start your Extreme Trial adventure. Good farming Warriors of Light.

