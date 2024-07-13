If you’ve been playing Final Fantasy XIV for at least a few months now, there’s a decent chance you know what hunts are. They're one of the few activities in Final Fantasy XIV’s endgame that encourages players to interact with one another in the open world, taking down fierce monsters that roam the land.

Sometimes it’s a solo adventure where you pick up marks to earn quick buck or some extra EXP, or other times you participate in huge hunt trains that go from area to area, taking down the bigger creatures for added bonuses. Every expansion has its own set of unique monsters spread throughout their areas, and in Dawntrail, it’s no different.

On the Hunt

Hunts are relevant for the entirety of an expansion. Heck, the current hunts are relevant for the last three expansions as the currency they currently distribute carries over. They drop a unique currency that can be traded at a vendor for various items that will benefit you now and in the future. Unfortunately, it’s not so simple as to find these monsters in the open world and take them out, I’m afraid. If you come across one on your travels, for starters, it’ll be level 100, but secondly, you’ll need to unlock Hunts to actually earn some of the rewards.

For Dawntrail, the rewards come in the form of the standard striking dummy, a cat minion and the Automatoise Mount. That’s on top of the battle material that’s good for when you run out of things to buy which hold a value for at least a year if you want to sell it.

Unlock Location

In order to unlock Hunts, there are a couple of requirements. For starters, you need access to Tuliyollal and a couple of levels into the story. Once you’re situated in the new, massive town, head on over to a quest giver named Wing of Protection (X: 12.0 Y: 13.7). He will have a quest for you: A New Dawn, a New Hunt.

This quest will take you to a new NPC just off the port and next to the market board. He will conveniently be standing next to the Hunt Board. Upon talking to him and completing the quest, you will unlock the first set of Hunts. When you reach Level 93, 95, 97 and 100, come back to him, and he'll give you even more short quests to partake in to unlock further hunts.

The final quest will allow you to hunt big game in the open world, allowing you to go on lengthy hunt trains and earn massive rewards, such as Sacks of Nuts, the latest tomestones and material crystals that allow you to choose which material you want.