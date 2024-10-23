There are two ways to unlock King Cold in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and one is a real doozy. Get ready to be challenged to the nth degree in an effort to restore the Frieza Force back to strength.

How to Get King Cold in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

To unlock King Cold, you'll need to do one of two of these options:

Buy him for 60,000 Zeni after getting to Player Level 10

Unlock him by completing the Parent-Child Tournament of Power in Frieza's path in Episode Battle

Unlocking King Cold in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero without Zeni is particularly tough. Getting Android 13 is much easier, for example. You'll first need to unlock a branching path within Frieza's storyline. Within Frieza's Saga Chapter 5, you'll find the Frieza Revived mission. In this fight, you're taking on Goku and Vegeta as Frieza returns to Earth. To reach the alternate timeline, in which Beerus interferes in the battle to save Goku and Vegeta, you'll need to take both of the saiyans down before the God of Destruction makes his appearance. This is a tough feat, and you have to complete this goal within the regular difficulty, not the lowered one.

The best way to take down Goku and Vegeta is by going into MAX/Sparking mode as many times as possible and continuing a flurry of combos against them. As the bar is about to end, knock them down with a held strike and then use your special move. This should confirm the strike and cause bars of damage. Keep repeating this method until both of the saiyans are knocked out. If Beerus appears, you've failed and have to retry the battle. If you eliminate Vegeta, and he says, "Damn it, he's even stronger than I thought," you've succeeded. In return for not annihilating the saiyans, Beerus offers Frieza ignorance of his actions in the future and the revival of his minions.

Bringing King Cold Back to Life

When approached by Beerus to join the Tournament of Power, Frieza requests God to restore an ally back to life. It only makes sense, as Goku and the others are recruiting their friends and allies as well. You'll be asked who to bring back. You can choose King Cold, Dodoria and Zarbon, Cooler, and the Ginyu Force. Of course, you'll want to pick King Cold in this instance. Frieza says he's almost as powerful as himself; that's quite the compliment coming from him. Frieza also says to Beerus he would "feel more comfortable having someone [he considers] a true ally at [his] side."

To finally unlock King Cold in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you'll need to finish the battle against Kale and Caulifla. Similar to the battle against Goku and Vegeta, spam the Sparking mode to get the upper hand on these foes. Unfortunately, Frieza's father, King Cold, is relatively useless as he doesn't have a special move to his name and is too slow against the likes of these two saiyans. Stick to playing as Frieza and use the Power of Revenge to increase the villain's stats like strength and projectiles. If you want to continue unlocking characters, you may want to consider Baby Vegeta from Dragon Ball: GT.