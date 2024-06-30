As you grow and adapt your Nahobino in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll notice your space to add new skills is a bit limited. Here's how to get more skill slots for the Nahobino and your Demons!

What is a Skill Slot?

A Skill Slot in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a slot where you'll have the skills you get to use in battle. They can range from elemental moves and physical attacks to health and support. You'll have some already in your inventory when you first enter the Netherworld. Still, there's more that can be acquired through Demon Essence in the World of Shadows, which lets you take skills from different Demons. However, at the start, you'll only have a few slots and will have to make many sacrifices to put in a skill you want. Fortunately, there is a way to gain more skill slots for you and your demons.

How to Get More Skills Slots in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

You can get more skill slots, for both demons and the Nahobino, by purchasing them in the World of Shadows. They are Miracles, which are bought by spending Glory (acquired by finding Miman or Amalgams (floating gray treasure prisms) ). Still, getting the specific Miracles, Divine Proficiency I-IV and Demon Proficiency I-IV, require you to do some Abscess hunting. Abscess are the flesh-red tower beings that block off or hide in certain areas of the map. Usually, when the player enters their area, hordes of demons will rush at you. You can defeat them or go straight for the Abscess. Fight them, and you'll gain new Miracles. Different Abscesses have different rewards, but here are the ones that will have Divine Proficiency I-IV and Demon Proficiency I-IV.

Divine Proficiency I-IV Locations:

Divine Proficiency I-

Location : Da'at - Minato: Mita (the first Abscess you'll fight outside of the Mita Leyline Fount)

: Da'at - Minato: Mita (the first Abscess you'll fight outside of the Mita Leyline Fount) Price: 30 Glory

Divine Proficiency II-

Location : Da'at - Shinigawa: Konan 4th Block (from the bridge, jump up four blocks to find the Abscess)

: Da'at - Shinigawa: Konan 4th Block (from the bridge, jump up four blocks to find the Abscess) Price: 60 Glory

Divine Proficiency III-

Location : Da'at - Shinjuku: Shinjuku Gyoen (near an Aogami Husk straight ahead of a swarming tower)

: Da'at - Shinjuku: Shinjuku Gyoen (near an Aogami Husk straight ahead of a swarming tower) Price: 100 Glory

Divine Proficiency IV-

Location : Da'at - Taito: Asakusa Main Street (down a secluded bridge where side mission "Maker of Myth" is)

: Da'at - Taito: Asakusa Main Street (down a secluded bridge where side mission "Maker of Myth" is) Price: 150 Glory

Demon Proficiency I-IV Locations

Demon Proficiency I-

Location : Da'at - Minato: Mita (the first Abscess you'll fight outside of the Mita Leyline Fount)

: Da'at - Minato: Mita (the first Abscess you'll fight outside of the Mita Leyline Fount) Price: 50 Glory

Demon Proficiency II-

Location : Da'at - Shinigawa: Konan 4th Block (from the bridge, jump up four blocks to find the Abscess)

: Da'at - Shinigawa: Konan 4th Block (from the bridge, jump up four blocks to find the Abscess) Price: 100 Glory

Demon Proficiency III-

Location : Da'at - Shinjuku: Shinjuku Gyoen (near an Aogami Husk straight ahead of a swarming tower)

: Da'at - Shinjuku: Shinjuku Gyoen (near an Aogami Husk straight ahead of a swarming tower) Price: 150 Glory

Demon Proficiency IV-

Location : Da'at - Taito: Asakusa Main Street (down a secluded bridge where side mission "Maker of Myth" is)

: Da'at - Taito: Asakusa Main Street (down a secluded bridge where side mission "Maker of Myth" is) Price: 300 Glory

As mentioned before, to get more glory, look for Miman across the different regions and for Amalgams. Once you purchase them all, you'll now be able to utilize all your skill slots and get more access to abilities. Having a variety of skills for both yourself and your demons is crucial to adapting to any situation you'll come across during your playthough.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.