Key Takeaways Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new realm featuring Mushu and Mulan from the movie Mulan. To unlock this realm, you need to gather 15,000 Dreamlight by completing various tasks and goals. Once you have enough Dreamlight, you can enter the realm and start a series of quests.

In the first quest, you'll need to help Mushu by digging up rice spills, breaking rocks, and gathering materials to make Mulan's breakfast. After completing these tasks, you'll need to put on a special outfit to resemble Mulan's alter-ego, Ping.

Next, you'll need to defend the camp by taking a picture of Mushu, gathering resources, and crafting unfired dragon statues. You'll also need to complete Mulan's training by following her through a maze, breaking bricks, catching salmon, and completing other tasks.

Some of the coolest characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Mulan and Mushu, can be unlocked as villagers in this PC and console game. You'll have to go through many, many tasks, however, to get them into your valley, however.

How to find Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to Find Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You'll find both Mushu and Mulan in a new Disney Dreamlight Valley realm. Head over to the castle near the main plaza and on the third floor, you'll see a door that resembles a dragon as an emblem. Interact with it, and Merlin will let you know you need 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock the door. Finish other quests, complete Dreamlight Duties (like taking a picture, selling fruit, or getting 500 Star Coins) and complete goals to get enough Dreamlight. It may take a long while.

After you've gathered enough Dreamlight, you can get that door open and enter Mulan's realm. You'll see that the location is inspired by the encampment, and within a cutscene, you'll see that Mushu is angry. Enter the campground, and you'll see Mushu fittingly standing next to a campfire. You're given two tasks:

Dig up the rice spills

Break the rocks

Use your shovel to scoop up the rice spills and of course, equip the pickaxe to break the rocks. Easy. There's also a cauldron filled with rice to flip over. It's to the left of Mushu.

The training pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley are on a tree.

Where to Find the Training Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After finishing these tasks, you'll have to get your uniform. This includes

Pants

Shirt

Shoes

Socks

The socks can be found in the tents. Go to the bottom left section of the camp and you'll see a tent nearby a barrel with sticks inside it. Interact with the tent to get the socks from storage. To the right of the gong, you'll see a glowing tent; the Training Shirt is here.

Annoyingly, the Training Shoes are outside of the camp. Head out of the exit where the cauldron of rice was, and then turn right. You'll see a rock glowing with something green on it near the river. Grab the shoes from the rock. The Training Pants are arguably the hardest to find. Go to the main entrance, facing towards the exit. Go south and then turn right. Stay close to the river, and look at the trees. You should see the Training Pants sparkling. Grab them to finish this quest for Mushu and return to him. Now, put on the outfit that makes you look like Mulan's alter-ego Ping.

Mushu gives you another chore: making Mulan's breakfast. It's time to create Mushu's Congee. Head over to a table to the left of Mushu. It has all the ingredients you need. Gather them and then interact with the campfire Mushu is standing next to. Put in the following:

Rice

Ginger

Eggs

Mushrooms

Garlic

Now all you need to do is ring the gong and give Mulan her breakfast.

How to Finish Dragon Army Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To defend the camp, you'll need to finish a lot of tasks. First, take a picture of Mushu with your camera. Next, gather these resources:

Camp Mud x 50

Buckets of Water x 3

Firewood x 10

Red Spider Lilies x 10

Chrysanthemums x 5

Firewood, Chrysanthemums (yellow flowers), and Red Spider Lilies (red flowers) can be picked up around the grounds outside the camp. They're sparkling on the ground so pick them up if you see this occurring. The buckets of water are by the side of the river. Keep following it up to find all of them. In the middle of the pathways, you'll see piles of mud on the floor. Get your shovel and dig them up to get Camp Mud.

Now that you have all of the materials, head to the crafting table near the combat dummies. Make the Unfired Dragon Statues under Furniture. Talk to Mushu, and then place the resources inside the kiln. Now you'll have to wait for the kilns to complete the process after talking to Mushu again. He tells you to go see Mulan for more training.

Related How to make Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley It doesn't beat Kronk's Spinach Puffs, but Remy would sure be pleased with these.

Mulan's Training

Speak to Mulan and she'll get you started with the Orienteering quest. Follow her to the maze and equip what she provides you. Follow the maze and pick up the pebbles she asks for. You'll need to break up rubble blocking the path. One hard-to-find pebble is to the left of the maze entrance. It's hiding behind a white cloth wall. Once you've found them all, go to Mulan at the end of the maze. On the right side of the maze, you'll find some circular weights that look similar to the ones Mulan used to climb the big log. Pick them up.

Next, let's break some bricks. There are some stools nearby where Mulan is standing. Get your pickaxe and take them all down. Pick up the fan that drops to the ground next to you. Lastly, you'll need to catch 10 Salmon. Go back to the river and find a fishing spot represented by ripples in the water. They have be orange, however, not white. As you're trying to fish, a snorkel will come out instead of a Salmon. Once you have this and the other two items, the fan and the weights, head back to Mulan. She'll make you a display for your home. Now, return to your Salmon hunting. Run back and forth between the two sections of the river until you've reached 10 Salmon. Chat with Mulan when you have the fish and then put it into the cauldron, which had the rice in before.

After all three tasks are done (and one definitely tested our patience), go to Mulan and finish her quest. Head back to Mushu.

A rockslide!? Oh no!

After a short cutscene, a rockslide has blocked the road from outside the encampment. You'll have to do the following:

Clear the sand piles with your shovel.

Collect the wood with your hands and fishing rod.

Break the rocks with your pickaxe.

Once that's done, Mulan gives yet ANOTHER chore. Man, it makes you want Mulan to stop standing there and actually work alongside you. This time, go to the crop spots around the area (brown circular locations) and plant the tree seeds she gives you. You'll have to water them too. Five of them are near the rocks in the center, and the others are at the edges of the landslide location. One is particular tricky to find as it's camouflaged inside a grassy area near the water. Thanks Gameloft for that.

You'll need 40 Brown Sand and 15 Fiber to create Sandbags in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to Make Sandbags in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Next, you'll have to make sandbags in Disney Dreamlight Valley to stop floods to the camp. With a sigh, head back into the camp and find the crafting table again. You'll need 40 Brown Sand (thankfully you've likely collected them all from the prior task) and 15 Fiber. If you're out of Fiber, try to make some from Seaweed. Once they're made, go back to Mulan and present the Sandbags to the Chinese hero.

After following her back into the camp, you'll suggest to get Mulan into your Valley (FINALLY!). You'll need to speak with Mushu first, however. I don't blame you if you want to play something different like Fortnite Reload or Kingdom Hearts before you continue.

Wait, another quest!?

Mushu now wants you to create a fence after speaking to him. Gather the logs from the landslide and then go back to the crafting table. You'll need to get 25 of them. Remember you can fish them out of the river too. Finally, place the wooden fence pieces near where Mushu's standing. After sending out a signal and speaking to Mushu and Mulan a bit more, head back to the valley and create their house. It will cost 20,000 Star Coins to get it built. Mulan will join the valley, but Mushu is still at the camp. Go back to him for one last mission.

Mulan's Key Location

Mushu gives you a souvenir, but he has one last surprise for you from Mulan. However, he seems to have lost her key. Head back to the landslide area, which is now a beautiful landscape of pink blossom trees and the wooden fence. To the right, you'll see three wheelbarrows with sandbags inside them. Look to the left of these three objects and you'll see the key glittering on the ground. Pick it up. Go back to Mushu and he'll lead you to the treasure box. Open it and then reveal what's inside the bag in your inventory menu. She's given you the Defender's Sword. Neat! Talk to the dragon one last time and head back into the valley. Phew, they've finally arrived. Mulan's level in Kingdom Hearts 2 was so much better...