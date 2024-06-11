Diablo IV just gave players a new opportunity to gain a little companionship while traversing the depths of Sanctuary. Yesterday's 1.4.2 Patch introduced pets into the game. These companions act as your own personal vacuum, collecting all the loot and materials around you. Aside from being a convenience, they're pretty darn cute!

Where to Find the Quest

When you first log into the game post-update, there will be a new priority quest (similar to the Donan's Favor quest required to unlock a mount). The quest, titled Faithful Companion, should appear in your journal. If you already have multiple quests in your journal, this one can easily be found by toggling to the priority quest tab (represented by the white diamond between the yellow and blue ones). Once you locate the quest, make sure to track it.

How to Complete the Quest

Once tracked, the quest should pop up below your map and world tier. The quest reads, "Pet the Well Behaved Dog in Kyovashad." All you have to do is walk up to the dog in the upper west of town, where the marker indicates. There should be a dog to interact with and -- of course -- use dialogue options to tell them they're a good dog.

After completing the quest, a pop-up will appear to tell you all about your new furry friend. Go to the Wardrobe on your map to equip your pet and modify their appearance. The base pet you get is a dog named Asheara, but Blizzard just announced three new ones during yesterday's Vessel of Hatred trailer: Alkor the Snow Leopard, Natalya the Tiger and Hratli the Canine. These three pets are exclusive pre-order benefits for the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC but can be redeemed now.

One thing's for sure: whether you're traveling with a tiger or dog, you'll be sure to have a cuter time fending off the forces of Hell than before.