For fans of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has a way to unlock the King of Chaos himself. The original Shin Megami Tensei V had a way to unlock the Demi-Fiend, but it was through paid DLC. Now, with Vengeance, it’s now incorporated into the main game at no cost! But who is he and how can you unlock him?

Who is the Demi-Fiend in Shin Megami Tensei?

For those who don’t know, the Demi-Fiend is the playable protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. He starts off as a regular student going to visit his teacher at the hospital. The world suddenly bursts and everything outside of the hospital is destroyed, however, heralding the end of the world, the Conception. He survives by becoming a Demon himself and has to make a choice as to what future the new world will take.

The Demi-Fiend is the series’ most recognizable characters, sporting an iconic black-striped body and gruff personality. It does help that his game is one of the series’ best and secures itself not only in the history of the franchise, but in gaming in general. In many ways, Shin Megami Tensei V takes from Nocturne and it’s Godhood concepts than the regal dystopia of Shin Megami Tensei IV. So it’s no surprise that Demi-Fiend makes a appearance in the game.

How to Unlock the Demi-Fiend in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Instead of the original’s DLC start, one will start the quest automatically via Sophia in the House of Shadows. She’ll mention that she has a menorah and that, if you collect all nine, you’ll come face to face with the last menorah holder, who is the Demi-Fiend himself. Defeat him and his party of demons and he'll join your team as a Guest character.

To get the Demi-Fiend in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you’ll need to complete a series of battles against those with menorahs. Yes, if you’ve played Nocturne, the menorahs and the demons who hold them, will be familiar to you. Over the course of nine battles, you'll face new demons like Matador, Pale Rider and Trumpeter. Each of them will come with their own set of challenges and will take diligence and power to take them down. They may not be as hard as they were in Nocturne (looking at you, Matador), but they are nonetheless not to be taken lightly.

All Menorah Holders + Weaknesses

The locations of all the menorah holders are marked on your map via green check markers. Go to those locations and you'll find a portal that'll bring you to them. Here are the menorah holders and where they are located:

Lv. 24 Matador in Da'at - Minato (Weakness: Electric) Lv. 30 Daisoujou in Da'at - Shinigawa (Weakness: Fire) Lv. 36 Hell Biker in Da'at - Shinigawa (Weakness: Ice) Lv. 43 White Rider in Da'at - Shinjuku (Weakness: Electric) Lv. 47 Red Rider in Da'at - Shinjuku (Weakness: Ice) Lv. 52 Black Rider in Da'at - Shinjuku (Weakness: Force) Lv. 57 Pale Rider in Da'at - Shinjuku (Weakness: Fire) Lv. 64 Mother Harlot in Da'at - Taito (Weakness: Ice and Force) Lv. 73 Trumpeter in Da'at - Taito (Weakness: None)

What Happens After Beating All the Menorah Holders?

As mentioned before, once you've bested all of the menorah holders, Sophia will tell you to find and go to the Hall of Chaos, where the Demi-Fiend will rest. We have a separate guide regarding how to deal with the Demi-Fiend right here and available down below. The battle will be different than others in the game and is regarded as one of the toughest the game has to offer. We have everything you need to take the Demi-Fiend down and add him to your group as a Guest character, however, similar to Yoko and Tao. You can find the guide here.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.