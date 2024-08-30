While Visions of Mana's story may feel like the story would end after credits, that's not all the game has to offer in terms of wrapping up the narrative. Here's how to unlock Visions of Mana's secret chapter and what to expect.

Spoilers for those who haven't finished Visions of Mana!

How to Unlock the Secret Chapter in Visions of Mana?

To unlock Chapter 10, aka the secret chapter, you must complete Visions of Mana's story. This means facing down Daelophos at the Mana Tree and defeating him. This happens around the 30-to-35-hour part, give or take depending on your difficulty and way of playing. Once you slay Daelophos and watch the end cutscenes (plus a post-credits scene), you'll get rewards like a Seed Blessing, New Game Plus, and Expert difficulty. The biggest of them all, however, has to be the additional story chapter.

What is Chapter 10 in Visions of Mana?

Chapter 10 in Visions of Mana is a side story revolving around Prince Iain, Palamena's little brother and eventual King of Illystana, and a long-forgotten evil dragon named Aeve Zalaha. You, along with the Alms, are tasked with taking down five powerful beasts across the world. These fights are with foes you've faced before like Axe Beak, but more difficult and challenging. They'll test your might and require you to remain viligant and coordinated. Still, beating them will net you the most powerful weapons for each party member, like the Blade of Triumph for Val or the Raitei for Careena. You'll also have more chances to level up, with enemies going up to Level 70.

Chapter 10's length is in the 1-2 hour range, so it's a short sweet addition to the story, as well as a nice bow on remaining questions from the narrative. It also gives you a chance to explore the world and collect some treasure, level up, or find some Li'l Cactus. Plus, the story is a good one, even if it feels awkwardly timed, and the boss fight with Aeve Zalaha is intense and fun, especially for fans of the combat system.

Does Chapter 10 Take Place After the Ending of Visions of Mana?

Despite being called Chapter 10 and being unlocked after beating Daelophos for the first time, it does not take place after Visions of Mana's ending. It, instead, takes place between Chapter 8 and 9, after you defeat the Benevedons. Daelophos is still mentioned in the chapter and the objective after beating Chapter 10's main quest is to "Defeat Daelophos."

Does Chapter 10 Unlock a Secret Ending in Visions of Mana?

Unfortunately, completing Chapter 10 does not unlock a secret ending for Visions of Mana. The ending is the same as it was before and after Chapter 10. In a way, however, it does feel good to know that all evil is gone after Daelophos' defeat. Aeve Zalaha may not be as fearsome as Daelophos, but both would've done more harm than good if they got their ways. Also, knowing Prince Iain is safe, secure, and crowned King is good news for Illystana and for Palamena.

