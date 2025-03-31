All the internet's jokes about Venom being particularly gifted in the rearview are finally making their way to reality in Marvel Rivals. That's right: the game's developers have listened and now, a limited-time twerking Venom emote (yes, you read that correctly) will be available in-game starting on March 31.

Whether you consider yourself a Vanguard player, Venom is a fan-favorite character both in the Marvel universe and in-game, and his ability to dive into the enemy team, cause disruptions, and still get out alive makes him plain fun to play. And now, with the announcement of this limited-time emote, you can add a little more insult to injury after killing the enemy team's healers in the backline.

Read more below to learn exactly how you'll be able to earn this emote, which will only be available for a limited time.

What is the Twerking Venom Emote?

While it might sound like a joke, the twerking Venom emote is not an April Fool's Day prank. The emote - which will more properly be named the Symbiote Boogie Emote in-game - will be available as a limited-time in-game reward from March 31 at 8 p.m. ET to April 3 at 8 p.m. ET. And it looks exactly like you might think it does: everyone's favorite symbiote breaking it down on the dance floor - or, in this case, in the middle of an objective point in overtime.

Unlocking the Twerking Venom Emote

Just in time for April Fool's Day, the Twerking Venom Emote will be available as a limited-time reward from March 31 to April 3 as part of the in-game Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event. The emote will be able to be claimed from the event's main page, accessible from the Marvel Rivals home screen, but it can only be earned if you've already collected all the event's rewards.

It will be locked if you have not completed the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event, which involves completing various in-game challenges to collect Galacta's Power Cosmic and gradually move your character around the board game. As you unlock new parts of the board game, you'll collect rewards that include a total of 320 Units, Black Widow cosmetics and the One Small Step Gallery Card.

The Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event began on March 27, but it's not too late to complete it. You can still complete a number of daily challenges (such as completing matches, securing assists, and landing final hits) to earn Galacta's Power Cosmic. As long as you complete enough of your daily challenges to finish the Galacata's Cosmic Adventure event before April 3 at 8 p.m. ET, you will still be able to get your hands on the magnificent twerking Venom emote.

