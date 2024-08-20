Our destined little monkey in Black Myth: Wukong is very capable when it comes to combat, and even though we don’t really know where he got it from or why he is in pursuit of Wukong’s relics, it’s our job to make him even stronger.

While he will earn skill points that can be used to upgrade his kit significantly, from the outset, there isn’t any means of leveling up specific attributes similar to Dark Souls or Elden Ring. That is to say, outside one specific NPC who will increase certain traits. For example, if you want more resistance to one of the many elements, be it frost, poison or fire, you are able to do so.

The Side Quest

In order to unlock this NPC, you will first need to make your way to chapter 2 of the campaign. You will find yourself in the desert with a few arrows sticking out of your hairy body, but that won’t deter the destined one. He picks himself up and progresses through the rat-infested lands in order to get the second of many relics owned by Wukong.

Shortly into the second chapter, you will run across an NPC named Xu Dog, someone who needs a little help on his journey. He wants our money friend to go into the pit next to him and fight off the rather large frog who happens to have lightning abilities. You may have fought something similar in the first chapter, but this is a slightly more challenging battle.

Reuniting with Xu Dog

Regardless, slay the beast and return the Xu for your reward: medicine. He will disappear, only to reappear much later in the chapter. Once you obtain Sterness of Stone or Keeness of Tiger, you can use them to access the Cellar of the Crouching Tiger Temple, where you may have fought an oversize feline, or the Windseal Gate which leads down to the rather large tornado.

Either head into the basement if you took the latter or up the cliffside for the former to find a brand-new shrine and Xu Dog ready to craft you medicine. Better yet, though, he will allow you to upgrade certain attributes to better further the protagonist’s defensive abilities.

Mind Cores

In order to do this, though, you will need to find an item called Mind Core. These materials will usually drop from slightly more powerful enemies in the world, ones that sometimes don’t respawn. A lot of times they are the ones guarding a shrine or other times just impeding your path ahead. More times than naught, though, they are given out from the side quests, so it’s advised to try and find as many optional stories as possible to better upgrade our money.

As for what we’re specifically able to upgrade, there’s a bevy of choices to choose from, mind you, some requiring more Mind Cores than others: