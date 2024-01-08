Key Takeaways OMEN and HyperX, both under the HP umbrella, have announced their lineup for 2024 at CES, including new laptops, displays, and peripherals.

The OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop stands out with its vivid display, portability, and luxury features. It offers an OLED display, lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor is hailed as the "Pinnacle of Gaming Display Technology" with its QD-OLED panel, independent switchable USB ports, Dolby Vision, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. Pricing and availability will be announced later.

With OMEN and HyperX being under the HP umbrella, both divisions are able to offer extremely deep gaming options for consumers on the market. Both have revealed their lineup for 2024 at CES today, with OMEN announcing a few new laptops and a brand new OLED display for gamers and HyperX offering updated peripherals that are headlined by a new customizable toolless mechanical keyboard. While all four HP laptops (including the Victus 16) will see updated hardware with the Intel Core i7 HX processors, the focus is on the OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop for 2024 which will offer portability and luxury for gamers.

OMEN Transcend Laptops

Headlining the OMEN Transcend 14 will be a vivid display that is perfect for both gameplay and content creation. This laptop will offer an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display and the world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard. This helps to extend the vibrant colors beyond just the screen. Weight is expect at 1,637 grams with up to 11.5 hours of battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter. It will be armed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to a NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

Software and AI solutions will play a part for creators with the inclusion of NPU and OpenVINO plugins for OBS Studio along with Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate in the OMEN Gaming Hub. A redesigned chassis allows for better inbound airflow that creates a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for cooling solutions through the rear vents. This thermal innovation has been co-engineered with Intel's dual channel flow technology. Otter.AI will also be included for live transcript and real-time captions and HyperX will tune the audio for the first time in the world with the Transcend 14. The bigger OMEN Transcend 16.1 will include the addition to opt into a 4K 240Hz OLED display.

The Pinnacle of Gaming Displays

OMEN is also offering what it is calling The Pinnacle of Gaming Display Technology with the new OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor, which will pack quite a bit of tech into the monitor. The display is one thing, but this will be the world's first gaming monitor to offer independent switchable USB ports. This will allows a for a seamless switch between devices which utilizes smart KVM features to drag and drop files across devices. Audio will be included, and all tuned by HyperX, that will include a 10 band EQ that is fully customizable in the OMEN Gaming Hub.

The QD-OLED Panel Technology that powers this display offers a ridiculous 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio across the 4K UHD, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3 ms response time panel. That is some tech, certainly. This is also OMEN's first display to feature Dolby Vision as compatible games will offer top HDR immersion. It is also the first OMEN display to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 which provides up to 50 times greater dynamic range and four times the improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000. Lastly, OMEN addresses potential burn-in concerns with OMEN Tempest Monitor Cooling Technology. The monitor is also backed with a three year warranty.

Close

HyperX Peripherals for Gamers

HyperX also announced a slew of new or updated gaming peripherals that is highlighted by the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard. This will be available in both full-size and 75% form-ractor with dedicated arrow keys. HyperX Linear Switches that are pre-lubed are installed with HyperX PBT Keycaps and enhanced RGB lighting that includes an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting brightness for optimal visuals. Players can expect HyperX's signature onboard memory allowing for ten keyboard profiles directly on the device. Hot-swappable key switches, magnetic top plates, badge packs, a new 3D Mythic Themed Collection and enhanced durability all add up to offering more customization options to the keyboard.

The HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are aimed for younger gaming enthusiasts and will aim for comfort and safe sound experiences. These include volume-limiting capabilities and will be available in both wired and wireless versions. Players can flip-to-mute the microphone and it will work with multiple platforms. The Clutch Taito Mini Wired Controller is a lightweight choice that will work on Xbox and PC-related devices. Finally, the Pulsefire Haste 2 mini will offer the HyperX 26K Sensor, dual wireless mode connectivity, dust-proof HyperX Switches and adaptable grip tape. This mouse line is extremely small and light. You can see full price and availability for all OMEN and HyperX devices for 2024 below.

Pricing and Availability

· OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available for pre-order beginning on Jan. 8, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99. The device is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

· OMEN Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop PC with up to the latest Intel processors and up to an OLED display is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,899.99.

· OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

· Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available in February at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

· HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $49.99.

· HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99.

· HyperX Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $199.99.

· HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $169.99.

· HyperX Alloy Rise Top Plate is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99 & $49.99.

· HyperX Linear & Tactile Switch Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $24.99.

· HyperX Badge Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $24.99.

· HX3D Mythic Themed Collection is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $14.99-$49.99.

· HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is expected to be available in January for a MSRP of $79.99.

· HyperX Delta Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $39.99.

· HyperX Knight Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $69.99.

· OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available later this year. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.