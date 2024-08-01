Key Takeaways 18 Lego games, including Batman, Marvel, and Harry Potter titles, are available in a Humble Bundle for around $15.

Keys from the bundle can be used on Steam; pay less for fewer titles.

Purchasing the bundle supports buildOn charity efforts to aid education for students in developing countries and break poverty.

18 Lego games, as well as a steep discount on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, are now available as part of a Humble Bundle. Currently, if you pay around $15, you'll get all of these titles, including the Lego adaptations of The Incredibles, Harry Potter, DC, The Lord of the Rings, and the Marvel series.

A Lot of Lego Games are a Part of This Humble Bundle

If you decide to get the full 19 item bundle on Humble Bundle at the average price of around $15, you'll get the following:

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lego DC Super-Villains

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Lego Jurassic World

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Lego Worlds

Lego The Incredibles

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame

Lego Marvel's Avengers

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Lego The Hobbit

Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego Batman

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4

The Lego Movie Videogame

85% off Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All of the keys available through this bundle will work on Steam. You can pay less money for fewer games as well. Check the Humble Bundle website to discover what you can get with a smaller price.

This Lego game bundle is supporting buildOn, a charity which is trying to help break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations. They're doing this through education and service. U.S. students help schools in developing countries with this charity. As of the time of writing, almost 10,000 bundles have been sold, and this initiative has raised £13,149 (over $16,000) for charity.

TT Games Has Always Been Solid

The Lego series, mostly developed by British studio TT Games has always been solid. They have compelling characters within well-designed levels that are fun for the whole family.

"Those who love the franchise's blend of fast-paced brawling and light puzzle-solving will be in for a treat even if few risks are taken with the core gameplay," said our review for Lego DC Super-Villains. Luckily, the outstanding cast of characters and their top-notch voice work keep the game enjoyable to play, watch and listen to from start to finish.

The most recent Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga expands the series with larger worlds to explore and deeper gameplay. It was a breath of fresh air for a decades-long series of games. It will be a part of PlayStation Plus Essential's lineup of games for August if you don't want to use the 85% discount on the Steam version.