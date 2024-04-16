Key Takeaways Unique blend of cooking & community in Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends launches June 4, 2024.

Manage your restaurant, forge friendships, & become a Sushi Master Chef in this life simulation game.

Humble Games and Catch & Release, LLC collaborate to offer players a unique culinary & community engagement experience.

In a sizzling announcement that will excite life sim, management and culinary game fans, Humble Games has partnered with indie game developer Catch & Release, LLC, to create a unique gaming experience. Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends will launch on June 4, 2024, and will be available on PC via Steam and Xbox One, including day-one access for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

A Wholesome Blend of Cooking and Community

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends blends elements of a life simulation game with restaurant management. Players will take on the role of a state-of-the-art Sushi Bot, a robot with dreams of becoming a world-renowned sushi chef. What could be better than the adorably cozy town of Rolling Hills, where the residents are eager to revive their city with the help of an up-and-coming sushi chef? It's a dream come true!

Game Features and Player Experience

The game promises a rich, interactive and wholesome experience with several core features:

Manage Your Restaurant : Purchase ingredients, collect new recipes and decorate the restaurant to make your business successful.

: Purchase ingredients, collect new recipes and decorate the restaurant to make your business successful. Forge New Friendships : Meet the friendly residents of Rolling Hills, help them rebuild the town and forge new friendships along the way.

: Meet the friendly residents of Rolling Hills, help them rebuild the town and forge new friendships along the way. Become a Sushi Master Chef: As you learn the ropes of making sushi, you'll discover new and more elaborate recipes to delight your guests.

A Recipe for Success

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends is a unique life simulation game that blends the culinary arts with robotic charm and community engagement, making it stand out in its genre.

Humble Games and Catch & Release, LLC are excited about this collaboration. They believe it will offer players a game and an enriching experience of making connections and crafting delicious sushi! Be sure to wishlist on Steam and Xbox and anticipate its release on June 4.