Key Takeaways
- Unique blend of cooking & community in Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends launches June 4, 2024.
- Manage your restaurant, forge friendships, & become a Sushi Master Chef in this life simulation game.
- Humble Games and Catch & Release, LLC collaborate to offer players a unique culinary & community engagement experience.
In a sizzling announcement that will excite life sim, management and culinary game fans, Humble Games has partnered with indie game developer Catch & Release, LLC, to create a unique gaming experience. Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends will launch on June 4, 2024, and will be available on PC via Steam and Xbox One, including day-one access for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
A Wholesome Blend of Cooking and Community
Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends blends elements of a life simulation game with restaurant management. Players will take on the role of a state-of-the-art Sushi Bot, a robot with dreams of becoming a world-renowned sushi chef. What could be better than the adorably cozy town of Rolling Hills, where the residents are eager to revive their city with the help of an up-and-coming sushi chef? It's a dream come true!
Game Features and Player Experience
The game promises a rich, interactive and wholesome experience with several core features:
- Manage Your Restaurant: Purchase ingredients, collect new recipes and decorate the restaurant to make your business successful.
- Forge New Friendships: Meet the friendly residents of Rolling Hills, help them rebuild the town and forge new friendships along the way.
- Become a Sushi Master Chef: As you learn the ropes of making sushi, you'll discover new and more elaborate recipes to delight your guests.
A Recipe for Success
Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends is a unique life simulation game that blends the culinary arts with robotic charm and community engagement, making it stand out in its genre.
Humble Games and Catch & Release, LLC are excited about this collaboration. They believe it will offer players a game and an enriching experience of making connections and crafting delicious sushi! Be sure to wishlist on Steam and Xbox and anticipate its release on June 4.