Humble Games is back for another year of indie game announcements and reveals with the Humble Games Showcase 2025. Fans of the publisher got a fresh look at nine new games coming to the Humble Games roster of titles, including some news on release dates and never-before-seen games.

Town of Zoz

Studio Pixanoh Announces Their Debut Title

Kicking off the show, Humble Games announced Town of Zoz, an upcoming RPG that follows a young shaman chef as he helps out around town and learns about its ancient secrets.

Monaco 2

Game Director and Head of Pocketwatch Games Andy Schatz shared a new dev diary breaking down some of the new features coming to Monaco 2, as well as how the team has expanded upon the ideas from the first game. Monaco 2 is slated to release in April on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

On Your Tail

Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

The hit indie game On Your Tail is expanding past Steam and releasing on the Nintendo Switch March 13t. Memorable Games' cozy detective adventure stars a cast of anthropomorphic critters living in a lovely seaside town.

Lost Skies

Survive Solo or With Friends

A new trailer featuring new cinematics and gameplay was shown for the upcoming survival adventure game Lost Skies, which tasks you and your friends with exploring a strange world on your very own (handmade) skyship. This is the next title from Bossa Games, creators of physics-based indie classics Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread.

Billie Bust Up

Composer Dev Diary and New Song Reveal

Gippy Goat Games revealed a new song from their upcoming musical platformer Billie Bust Up, accompanied by a look at some new gameplay. Humble Games also gave fans a look into the songmaking process for the game, visiting the performers and artists in the Studio during production for a speciual developer diary

Breeze in the Clouds

Cute Beat 'Em Up Arrives Fall 2025

Adorable "dogs versus raccoons" beat 'em up Breeze in the Clouds showed off new gameplay, as well as announcing the game's release coming some time in Fall 2025.

Wizard of Legend 2

Now With 4-Player Co-op

Action Roguelike Wizard of Legend 2 showed off the new four-player co-op update, allowing you and your friends to get in on the magical hack-and-slash fun together. The free update for Wizard of Legend 2 is available now!

Threads of Time

Introducing A Killer Cast of Characters

The upcoming turn-based RPG Threads of Time showed off a stylish new cinematic trailer, introducing some of the key characters that will be joining your squad when the game releases. This time-travelling adventure beautifully mixes pixel art and 3D models for a unique and stunning experience.

Wild Blue

A Starfox-Inspired On-Rail Adventure

Wrapping up the show was the announcement of the new Chuhai Labs title Wild Blue, a Starfox-inspired flying game beckoning back to the glory days of 90s on-rail adventures. Not much is known about the title at this point, but its sure to be a breath of fresh air.

The Humble Games Showcase aired on March 12th, and can be watched in its entirety on the Humble Games Youtube channel.