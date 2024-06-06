Key Takeaways Wizard of Legend 2 offers new 3D visuals, Arcana, and elements for a spellbinding experience.

Master different Arcana, like fire and water, for offensive and defensive battles with friends in co-op mode.

Dead Mage, creators of Children of Morta, are developing the sequel with upgraded graphics and 4-player co-op.

Did the Wizard of Legend game cast a spell on you in 2018? Well, you’re in luck because Wizard of Legend 2 is just what the witch doctor ordered. Humble Games and Dead Mage have released a brand-new gameplay trailer for the action rogue-like title, which goes over the powerful upgrades that’ll be useful in battle.

It's Magic!

The gameplay offers a great look into what this sequel will be offering to the fans, and it looks to be quite a spellbinding experience. As the title suggests, this is a sequel to the acclaimed original Wizard of Legend game that launched eight years ago. The second installment will bring all the action and magic from the original, but will feature new vibrant 3D visuals as well as new Arcana and elements.

The trailer details the Arcana that can be used in battle, like fire, water and lightning, all of which have their own advantages. Mastering these will serve you well in offensive and defensive battles. With this being said, it's up to you and your friends to face the trails that await you in Wizard of Legend 2.

Wizard of Legend was developed and published by Contingent99, with Humble Games also being a publisher as well. The dungeon-crawler was met with very positive reviews on Steam and is loved by those who crave a fast-paced game that you can play solo or with a friend in couch co-op mode. The game featured over 100 unique spells that fit your playstyle!

Let's Try This Again

The next installment is still published by Humble Games but was developed by Dead Mage, the creators of the Children of Morta series. With its upgraded graphics, the game will also feature 4-player local and online co-op mode. Whether you tackle the trails solo or with your friends is up to you.

Find yourself spellbound to a test in the Floating Lands, a shifting magical gauntlet created by Hieronymus. You will meet members of the wizarding council as they guide, oversee, and throw twists onto your trails. As the rogue-like genre is, once you fail, you start all over again. It’s up to you to learn from your mistakes and progress forward in order to become the Wizard of Legend.

Wizard of Legend 2 has no release date, but a single-player demo is available on Steam.