Hunt: Showdown 1896 throws you into a swamp filled with horrifying creatures, ruthless bounty hunters, and enough tension to make your palms sweat every time you hear a crow flap its wings. But here’s the thing — Hunt: Showdown isn’t just about shooting straight. It’s about strategy, survival and knowing when to take risks. Whether you're dodging Meatheads, tracking Wild Targets, or praying you don’t set off a flock of ducks at the worst possible moment, every little decision counts.

Now, you’ve probably already had those “Wait, you can do that?!” moments. Maybe you wasted way too much time hunting for ammo when resupply points were just a map check away. Or maybe you learned — the hard way — that Meatheads don’t care about bullets but really hate fire and explosives. So if you’re tired of learning things the hard way, keep reading.

8 Scout the Map for Resupply Points

Imagine you’re in the middle of a tense standoff. You’ve already downed one enemy, but his teammate is circling the building, looking for a way in. You raise your gun, line up the shot, and — click. You're out of ammo. The panic sets in. You scramble for cover, but now you’re at a huge disadvantage. Sound familiar? If you don’t want this to be your fate, you need to know where the resupply points are.

The game's maps are dotted with these crucial spots, offering regular ammo boxes, special ammo, med kits and toolboxes. Whether you’re running low after a fight or just preparing for the next battle, hitting these locations is an essential part of smart play.

7 Eliminate Meatheads and Sound Traps

You’re sneaking through the trees, moving like a ghost. You’ve got your eyes on the prize — a boss lair up ahead, probably unguarded. And then... Caw, caw, caw! A flock of crows takes off right next to you. Your heart sinks. Every hunter within earshot just got an alert that someone is in the area. This is why sound traps are one of the biggest dangers in this game. They include crows, cows, horses, and lots more. They seem minor, but in a game where stealth is king, they can be deadly. Avoiding them is key, but if you have to go near one, move slowly.

Then there are the Meatheads. They’re slow but extremely deadly, and worse, they spawn a swarm of leeches that will reveal your position. Ignoring these headless monsters isn’t always an option. If you’re not packing poison, your next best bet is to focus on the leeches first, then take out the big guy with a melee attack to the head. Whatever you do, don’t just run past them and hope they don’t notice you — they will, and it won’t be pretty.

6 Select Traits That Complement Your Loadout

Traits are like special abilities that give you an edge. But here’s the deal: picking the wrong traits is like wearing flip-flops to a firefight. It might work out, but you’re probably going to regret it. If you’re a sniper, the best loadout to grab is the Marksman Scopesmith. It lets you stay scoped in even after firing so you can quickly follow up with another shot. Perfect for long-range engagements.

If you like to get up close and personal, Bulwark reduces explosion damage, which is a lifesaver when grenades start flying. Pair this with a shotgun, and you’ve got a build that can bulldoze through enemies. If you’re a stealth player, Lightfoot lets you vault and climb silently, keeping you undetected. Combine this with a suppressed pistol, and you’ll be an invisible assassin.

5 Toggle On Auto-Interact

With Auto-Interact turned on, your hunter will automatically interact with doors, ladders, windows, and other objects as soon as you move into position. No more button-mashing or awkward pauses while you try to get your character to climb a ledge.

Now, why does Auto-Interact matter? Because speed matters. When you’re being chased or trying to reposition in a fight, every second counts. The last thing you need is to fumble with an interaction prompt while your enemies are closing in. With Auto-Interact enabled, you can smoothly vault over obstacles, open doors mid-sprint, and move through the environment like a seasoned killer.

4 Use Aim Helper to Know Where Your Throwable Will Hit

Have you ever thrown a dynamite stick thinking it would land in a room… only to watch it bounce off a wall and roll right back at you? Yeah. Not fun. This is why Aim Helper for throwables is a must-use tool in Hunt: Showdown 1896. Aim Helper gives you a trajectory preview for throwables like dynamite, firebombs, and decoy grenades.

Instead of guessing where your grenade will land, you get a handy visual arc showing the exact path it will take. This means no more botched throws, no more wasted explosives, and — most importantly — no more blowing yourself up. When you know an enemy is hiding behind a structure, use the Aim Helper to arc your throw perfectly over the roof. They’ll never see it coming.

3 Use Choke Bombs to Extinguish Poison Clouds

Poison clouds in Hunt: Showdown 1896 are awful. They block vision, drain health, and force you to relocate. If an enemy throws one near you, you have two choices: run or suffer. But what if I told you there’s a third option? It’s the choke bomb — an underrated tool that completely neutralizes poison clouds.

If a poison bomb has turned your safe spot into a death trap, just toss a Choke Bomb into the area, and within seconds, the poisonous mist will disappear. Also, if a teammate gets set on fire, a quick Choke Bomb can put them out before they burn to death. The smoke from a Choke Bomb can briefly obscure vision, giving you time to heal, reload, or escape.

2 Take Big Health Bars If You’re Playing Solo and Small Bars for Teams

Your health bar allocation in Hunt: Showdown 1896 isn’t just cosmetic — it’s a tactical decision that can literally change how long you live. Big health bars mean you can absorb more damage, but once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. On the other hand, small health bars regenerate after a short time, but they can’t take as much punishment in a single hit.

So, which health bar should you choose? It depends on how you play. If you’re playing solo, go for larger health bars. Why? Because you don’t have teammates to revive you. If you go down, that’s it. A larger health bar means you can tank more damage and stay in the fight longer. If you’re playing in a team, smaller health bars are better. Since your teammates can revive you, having regenerating health segments is far more valuable than a single big bar that can’t be healed back.

1 You Can Ignore Wild Target Bounties

Wild Targets are those roaming monsters that don’t stay locked up in a compound like your standard bosses. They’re unpredictable, they’re dangerous, and most importantly, they drop bounties — which means more risk, but also more rewards. Two of the biggest Wild Targets are Rotjaw (a massive, bloodthirsty gator) and Hellborn (a terrifying fire-infused hunter).

Killing a Wild Target gives you a Bounty Token, just like a regular boss. That means you can activate Dark Sight Boost to briefly see enemy positions, which is an incredible advantage when other players are hunting you. But — and this is key — a Wild Target only drops one token, unlike the usual two from main bosses. Given that Wild Targets drop only one Bounty Token, the potential reward may not justify the ammunition, health, and time spent, especially if other hunters are in the vicinity.