Key Takeaways Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact showcases 3 new gameplay trailers for Gon, Killua, Hisoka.

Character abilities and combos are highlighted.

Game set to launch on PS5, Switch, and PC with no official release date yet.

Upcoming anime fighting game Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact revealed three new gameplay trailers on Saturday focused on Gon, Killua, and Hisoka. While the animation isn't as high quality as Dragon Ball FighterZ, the 3v3 gameplay seems to pack a punch.

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact is a brand new 3v3 fighter based on the popular anime and manga series. It seems similar to the Marvel vs. Capcom series but the game seems to be a little slower in speed. The three new trailers showcase the abilities and some combos for all three of the characters. Gon and Killua are the two main protagonists while Hisoka is the one of the central (and creepy) antagonists of the series. A general gameplay trailer has been unleashed on the internet as well.

The villain Hisoka has a neat combo with a sliding kick, a shoulder tackle, and a finisher with his cards and his nen ability Bungie Gum. He also uses an impressive air launcher within the trailer in a more extended set of attacks.

The spirited Gon is a faster character with tons of punches in one volley in his trailer. His powerful Rock nen ability is also utilized. It seems like you can charge it up for a stronger blow to your opponent's HP. As you'd expect from this island boy, he also attacks his foes with his fishing rod.

Lastly, there's Gon's best friend and trained assassin Killua. He may look adorable at first but don't fall for it. During a combo in the trailer, he summons a yo-yo to help him in battle. He calls upon his nen powers of lightning as well in an electrifying combo. Like Gon, he seems to be a speedy character.

Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact Releases On Consoles And PC

You can say Uso! at the top of your lungs when Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact launches on PS5, Switch, and PC (via Steam). No official release date has been given. However, the game was playable at the fighting game tournament/convention EVO Japan. Bushiroad is publishing the game, and DNF Duel developer Eighting is working on the project. Hopefully, the game pleases fans when players get their hands on it.