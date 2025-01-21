Hyper Light Breaker has been released into Early Access, and it throws a lot of materials at you without necessarily explaining how to get and use all of them. Starting the game can already be rather difficult, especially if you're playing alone, so knowing how to use the resources that you have access to can make a big difference in how easy it is for you to defeat enemies and gather cores.

You'll likely stumble upon a lot of resources as you play the game, even before you know what to do with them or how to best use them. Of these resources, Medigems are incredibly useful, since you don't have a lot of options for healing, especially when you're doing your first runs.

How to Get Medigems

Medigems are the glowing white plants that you'll spot frequently as you explore the area, but they aren't one of the items that are marked on your map, so you can't directly hunt them down. They look like little marshmallows on sticks.

Medigems are found throughout the Overgrowth, but it seems like they're more likely to appear in areas that don't have snow. Alternatively, that could feel like the case simply because they're more difficult to spot in the snow, being white plants. When you get close to one, the "Interact" prompt pops up, which lets you collect a few Medigems from each plant.

Using Medigems

Medigems can't be used in their natural form when you collect them, but you need them to make Medkits, which are great to have. It costs five Medigems to make one Medkit, and you craft them either when you leave with the Hub's Telepad, or you interact with a Shrine in the Overgrowth. Unfortunately, you can't hold any Medkits when you first start the game. Instead, you have to visit Pherus Bit at the Hub and use a Gold Ration to unlock the upgrade that lets you hold a Medkit, which then unlocks your ability to craft Medkits by extension.

To get the Gold Rations you need for unlocking Medkits, you need to complete a run. When you die four times, your run is considered completed. When you return to the Hub at this point, you should spot an NPC by the Telepad that lets you reset the Overgrowth for a new run, and in doing so, you make progress towards earning Gold Rations. As you complete runs and earn more resources and upgrades, the Overgrowth becomes easier to navigate and survive in.