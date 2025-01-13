Despite being a direct connection to one of the most-celebrated indie titles of the past decade, Hyper Light Breaker feels like a bit of a gambit for Heart Machine. After all, it's a multiplayer roguelike action game with procedually-generated worlds and extraction mechanics where one of the goals is to try and get loot that can buff up your character, which consists of weapons and modules that come in different rarities, as represented by different colors. Considering that's a lot of elements associated with more negatively-received games and gaming tropes in recent times, it'd be hard to blame anyone for feeling cautious about the direction that the game may be headed in, even in its early stages. On the other hand, the game gives you a hoverboard, which is awesome, so it could go either way.

Breaking New Ground

But switching to a more serious mode for a bit, Hyper Light Breaker is still a notable departure for Heart Machine, even if it still takes place within the same universe, set decades before the events of the original game. Each player steps into the role of one of the titular Breakers, an organization of mercenaries devoted to exploring the Overgrowth for the key to restoring civilization. Doing so requires heading out into the Overgrowth, taking out the elite foes known as Crowns, and gaining access to their memories in order to unlock the secrets behind everything. A solid setup, with the memories nicely told in a dialogue-free visual format, even though the relatively-short amount of play time during this writer's session meant that there wasn't a whole lot of lore to check out yet.

And indeed, the preview session for Hyper Light Breaker did feel daunting at times. It was one of those cases where you're basically experiencing a middle chunk of the game, and you suddenly have to get used to all of this new terminology, numerous shops and new features all of a sudden, such as the stat-altering SyCom robot buddy with passive abilities or the EXE abilities that grants certain boons. Throw in the fact that it was a mutliplayer session that basically had a time limit in the form of the game's main enemy, the Abyss King, summoning increasingly deadlier threats the longer you stay in the Overgrowth, complete with an increasing Danger Meter, and it could get a little chaotic at first. It was kind of a scenario where if you weren't completely in sync with your fellow players, it would be easy to get lost.