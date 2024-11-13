What's your favorite scary movie? NetherRealm Studios hopes its Scream after watching the latest gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launched nearly two months ago, adding a new story expansion and three Mortal Kombat characters to the game. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for news about when the three guest fighters -Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000- might join the roster. After a long wait, NetherRealm Studios has finally shown off the first of the three, Ghostface.

There's Two of Them?

Ghostface begins his arrival on November 19 via Early Access, and brings with him a lot of references to the original films. Much like Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios has leaned heavily into the Scream universe when building out Ghostface's moveset. Ghostface may be a guy with a knife, but he knows how to use it by employing a wide range of slasher moves that allow him to sprint at enemies and crawl at them. NetherRealm also heavily plays into the fact that there's more than one person operating as Ghostface. Various special moves, including teleports, deal with Ghostface summoning another Ghostface to attack the player. The only sign of magic involves some purple mist that activates for one or two special moves.

Adding to the character's authenticity are his voice actors, with both Roger L. Jackson and Robert Patrick reprising their roles. Fans will also get a kick out Ghostface's second fatality, which makes fun of people saying 'he's just a guy with a knife.' Finally, the trailer reveals Ghostface's Animality to be a vulture.

Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launched back in September on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The expansion added a new single player campaign focused on Titan Havik's incursion into Fire God Liu Kang's new timeline. Khaos Reigns also includes Kombat Pack 2, which adds three returning Mortal Kombat characters alongside three guest characters. Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot were all released alongside the expansion on September 24. Ghostface, the first of the three guest characters, is available to download and play starting November 19. NetherRealm Studios has not revealed release windows for the remaining two guest fighters, Conan the Barbarian and the T-1000.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch as a complete package. Kombat Pack 2 is not available as a standalone purchase.