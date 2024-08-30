When it comes to fighting games , half the fun isn’t just in the fighting; it’s in the characters themselves. They aren’t just avatars on a screen; they are legends in their own right, each with their own unique backstory, fighting style, and iconic moves that will never be forgotten.

For some of these characters, it might be their larger-than-life personality that keeps you coming back for more and not necessarily their signature moves or strength. Regardless of why you fell in love with the following fighters, there’s no denying that they have influenced the way you see fighting games, and for that, we say thank you.

Obviously, with the enormous number of fighters to pick from, some characters will have been left out of our slightly subjective list. Do feel free to let us know in the comments which you think we egregiously missed!

10 Scorpion

Mortal Kombat Series

Scorpion has been terrifying his enemies and thrilling fans since the early 1990s, and his iconic “Get over here!” is the stuff of gaming legend. Scorpion first blazed onto the fightingscene in the original 1992 Mortal Kombat. With his spear throwing ability, teleport punch, and, of course, that infamous fire-breathing fatality, it’s no surprise he became an instant favorite of many including me.

Every time Scorpion shows up in a Mortal Kombat game, you know things are about to heat up. Beyond the main Mortal Kombat series, Scorpion also made his mark in Mortal Kombat vs.DC Universe, where he got to square off against Batman, Superman and other superheroes.

9 Kasumi

Dead or Alive Series

Kasumi is the blue-clad ninja in Dead or Alive series who’s been flipping, kicking, and slicing her way through enemies since 1996. Don’t be deceived by her calm demeanor — she can hit you with a lightning-fast flurry of strikes before you even realize what’s happening.

She’s also good at launching her enemies into the air for devastating follow-up attacks. Her moves are smooth, her counters are deadly, and she’s got a trick up her sleeve for every situation.

8 Heihachi Mishima

Tekken series

If you have played any Tekken game, chances are you have come across Heihachi Mishima — and it wasn’t a pleasant encounter. He’s a force of nature, but not on the side of good. For someone who has no problems throwing his son off a cliff, it’s obvious Heihachi is willing to do anything it takes to win.

His attacks are powerful and direct, with the intention of breaking you like a sledgehammer. And if you come too close, you might be at the receiving end of a lightning-fast uppercut that launches you into the air.

7 Chun-Li

Street Fighter Series

Chun-Li has been kicking her way into our hearts since 1991 with her wicked moves and indomitable spirit. She’s not only a good fighter but also very quick on her feet, so dodging attacks is easy, while pinning her down is almost impossible, especially in Street Fighter 2.

In Street Fighter V , she’s now more powerful than ever. And you know things are about to get really serious when she releases an explosive burst of energy that sends her opponents flying across the room.

6 Haohmaru

Samurai Shodown

If you like sword fights, then Haohmaru needs no introduction to you. This sword-wielding warrior is blessed with the ability to deliver devastating strikes that can turn the tide of battle in a single swing.

What I really like about Haohmaru is his signature move, in which he creates some sort of whirlwind to catch opponents off guard and slash them.

Whether it’s in the original Samurai Shodown or later games, like Samurai Shodown IV and Samurai Shodown V Special, you will notice Haohmaru isn’t really big on flashy combos — he’s all about landing that one, decisive blow that sends his enemies flying.

5 Mileena

Mortal Kombat

Mileena is what you would call beautiful and brutal with a little bit of insanity, which she displayed in Mortal Kombat X. At first glance, you might be carried away with the flowing hair and ninja-style outfit, but you will soon realize she's a fierce and ferocious fighter who’s ready to rip anybody that dares to cross her path into pieces.

Mileena is really good at disappearing and reappearing behind her enemy in the blink of an eye, delivering a bone-crushing kick that will almost knock you out.

4 Heishiro Mitsurugi

Soulcalibur Series

Heishiro Mitsurugi isn’t just a master of the blade — he’s a warrior who fights with honor, skill, and a touch of swagger. He’s got a moveset that’s as sharp and refined as his sword. It’s always a joy for me when he charges in a lightning-fast manner and aims his sword right into the gut of his opponents.

Heishiro shows he’s more than just a sword-wielding fighter in Soulcalibur IV and Soulcalibur VI . He knows how to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses by unleashing a series of quick, precise slashes that leave no room for you to escape.

3 Mai Shiranui

The King Of Fighters Series

With her signature red-and-white outfit, Mai Shiranui is easily one of the most recognizable female faces in fighting games. But she’s not just known for her looks, and her outfit-matching fan is not just another fashion item.

When she hurls the fiery fan at you, it’s your sign to back off. And if you don’t heed to her warnings, the next attack is a spinning move that sets her fan ablaze, creating a kind of fiery tornado that will make you regret ever crossing her path in The King of Fighters series.

2 Ryu

Street Fighter Series

When you think of fighting games, Ryu is one of the names that comes to mind almost instantly. This wandering warrior from the Street Fighter series isn’t just another character; he’s a symbol of the fighting game genre itself.

With his iconic white karate uniform and red headband, and a burning desire to do more, Ryu is easy to spot in the original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, and Street Fighter Alpha.

My favorite thing about Ryu is the classic way he throws those fireballs from his palms. I also like his uppercut move that could knock you out into next week.

1 Nina Williams

Tekken Series

Nina Williams is one of the most recognizable faces in the Tekken series, appearing in everything from the original Tekken way back in 1994 to Tekken 7. But then, she’s not just limited to the main Tekken series, either. Nina is the main character in Death by Degrees, where you still get to see her doing her thing as an assassin and spy.

She’s that icy assassin you don’t want to meet in a dark alley — or a bright one, for that matter. When it comes to fighting style, she’s all about fast, brutal attacks that leave her opponents staggering before they even know what hit them.