Idle Heroes is a mobile game where players embark on a journey from Sara Forest to the High Heaven, leading a band of heroes against dark forces. Utilize the IDLE system to train heroes even while away, improving their strength and abilities. The game offers over 400 heroes across various factions, each with specific skills. Players can engage in numerous activities including dungeons, heroic quests, and mysterious towers. Participate in guild wars, join multiplayer boss battles, and compete in a worldwide arena for top leaderboard positions.

All Codes For Idle Heroes

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Idle Heroes. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/29

IHMAY55

IH999 - Rewards: 60x Summon Scrolls

- Rewards: 60x Summon Scrolls IH777 - Rewards: 50x Summon Scrolls

- Rewards: 50x Summon Scrolls IH2024BETTER - 777x Diamonds

- 777x Diamonds CHAJI888 - 777x Diamonds

- 777x Diamonds COMM2024IH - 1000x Diamonds, 10x Heroic Summon Scrolls

How to Redeem Codes in Idle Heroes

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Idle Heroes on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Go to Cool Events Click Exchange Gifts Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Go to your Mailbox Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.