Xbox and IHOP are making an unusual collab with an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle-themed menu and an official Xbox based on the International House of Pancakes. One of the new breakfast items includes a dish of Fully Loaded French Toast.

A Strange Crossover

IHOP and Xbox are collaborating in celebration of the upcoming release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Beginning on November 18, you can get the Fully Loaded French Toast, in addition to the Explorer’s Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate and Long-Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake.

Xbox will be providing a bunch of prizes on the IHOP Stack Market. It's a system, which lets you upload an IHOP receipt and receive PanCoins. These PanCoins can then be redeemed for prizes. Xbox and IHOP will be giving away full game downloads, exclusive merch, gaming accessories, one month of Game Pass Ultimate (for new subscribers only), and more. Both of these companies will unveil more exclusive rewards for IHOP loyalty members on November 18 at 12:30pm Pacific on the Twitch and Xbox YouTube channels.One of these exclusive rewards will be an official Xbox adorned in the blue branding of IHOP. This will be available through a sweepstakes competition.

We also know there will be exclusive Xbox-themed glasses available through the Stack Market. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Sea of Thieves, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are featured on the glasses with artwork by Matt Taylor. Some gift cards will be designed around this art by Taylor as well.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases in December.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an Exciting Title for Xbox Fans

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is arguably Xbox's biggest exclusive this year. Developed by Wolfenstein: The New Order studio MachineGames, this new entry in the series features an original story. It takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Jones is tasked with stopping evil forces from accessing the powers of the Great Circle in 1937. Unfortunately, Harrison Ford won't be reprising his role, but the talented voice actor Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite, Batman: Arkham Origins) carries the legendary whip for this adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on December 9, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will have a launch later on PS5 sometime in the spring season. There will be a collector's edition that costs $189.99, which includes an 11" Great Circle glove, an Adventure Journal, a SteelBook case, and an Allmaker Relic replica. Diehards (and likely annoying resellers) will probably jump in.