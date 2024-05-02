Key Takeaways Funko Fusion is a co-op game featuring 20+ franchises, from TV series to blockbuster movies.

The game offers an authentic, fun experience where players can interact with beloved characters.

Fans who pre-order Funko Fusion will receive a free The Walking Dead-themed pack.

Want to immerse yourself in some of the most well-known franchises of all time? 10:10 Games, in collaboration with Funko Inc. and Universal Products & Experiences, alongside physical distribution partner Skybound Games, recently revealed a new look at Funko Fusion, a co-op action game built around some of the biggest brands and characters in pop culture.

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure, single-player and online co-op game that pays tribute to the beloved worlds of NBCUniversal’s deep roster and the Funko Pop! interpretations of the figures who inhabit them. The title offers a wide range of more than twenty franchises: from hit blockbuster movies like Back to the Future, Chucky, Jurassic World, JAWS and Shaun of the Dead to well-known TV series such as Battlestar Galactica, Masters of the Universe and The Umbrella Academy, and many more.

According to Arthur Parsons, Co-founder and Head of Publishing at 10:10 Games, "Our vision at 10:10 Games is to create an incredible co-op videogame experience that will bring gamers from across the globe together in an authentic, energetic, fun, and unique gaming experience."

Jason Bischoff, Vice President of Licensing and Business Development at Funko, says "Fans have been champing at the bit for more information since our announcement. We are so grateful for that excitement, and for the opportunity to start sharing the extraordinary work and partnership of our friends at 10:10 Games. Fall 2024, it’s all about Funko Fusion!"

"Funko Fusion delivers both quintessential and cult classic IPs from our incredible library in a game experience that is completely unexpected," said Bill Kispert, SVP & GM, Games & Digital Platforms at Universal Products & Experiences. "The game will unlock new adventures for fans, allowing them to interact with favorite characters in wild and exciting ways, with tons of clever homages to these worlds they love to discover along the way."

Fans who pre-order Funko Fusion will receive a The Walking Dead themed pack for no additional cost, which includes two additional playable characters from Skybound’s award-winning The Walking Dead comic books -- Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne. The pack includes Variant Outfits for both characters -- Rick Grimes as Alexandria’s Leader and Michonne in her Traveler outfit.

Funko Fusion is the debut title for 10:10 Games, a studio co-founded by five-time BAFTA award winner and TT Games founder Jon Burton, alongside a team of experienced developers known for their work on brick-based games.

Funko Fusion will be available on September 13, 2024 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.