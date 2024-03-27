Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer starting in April.

Immortals of Aveum is a single player FPS where players wield magical powers, while Minecraft Legends offers action strategy gameplay for gamers of all ages.

Skul: The Hero Slayer puts players in the shoes of a skeleton fighting evil heroes, with unique combat abilities and challenging boss fights to conquer.

April is quickly approaching, and Sony has revealed the newest trio of titles that will be available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier starting next month.

Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer join PlayStation Plus next week

Starting on April 2, PlayStation Plus members will be able to add Immortals of Aveum to their library. The only PS5 exclusive of the trio, it wasn't too long ago that Immortals of Aveum was released as the debut game for Ascendant Studios, with its launch taking place back in August of last year. The title is a single player FPS where the player fights with magical powers in lieu of traditional weapons, as the protagonist Jak joins a secret order of battlemages trying to save the world from an impending invasion. With 25 unique spells to master, Immortals of Aveum offers a unique twist on the shooter genre, with our review praising the game’s “rewarding level design, puzzle-solving and potential for custom builds.”

Minecraft Legends will also be part of April’s monthly PS+ lineup. An action strategy title from the team behind the upcoming Homeworld 3, Minecraft Legends tasks players with protecting the Overworld from dastardly creatures making their way over from the Nether dimension. As part of their journey, players will explore a procedurally generated world, build structures and form armies of familiar creatures to fight at their side, including creeps and golems. In addition to the single player campaign, players can also engage in co-op battles against AI or PvP battles where two teams collide and try to take down each side’s home base.

Skul: The Hero Slayer is the final title that PS+ subscribers can check out soon. Developed by SouthPAW Games, Skul puts players on the side of demonkind, as the titular skeleton must fight back against the evil heroes. As an action platformer with roguelike elements, Skul can wield his Bone weapon and toss his own skull as a way to deal damage or teleport to its landing spot. Along the way, players will come across new skulls with unique combat abilities, which will come in handy during the challenging boss fights.

All three of the above games will become available for PS+ members from April 2 through May 6. Plus, during the same period, Overwatch 2 players can snag a Mega Bundle which includes two legendary skins, seven epic skins and five Battle Pass Tier Skips.