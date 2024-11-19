Key Takeaways Farming Simulator 25 sold over 2 million copies in its 1st week, showcasing the industry's diversity.

Farming Simulator franchise has sold over 40 million copies, outperforming popular game series.

Alan Wake 2, despite a 14-year gap, found success with a dedicated fanbase in the horror genre.

Within the span of a few hours, Remedy announced that Alan Wake 2, the award-winning follow-up to a beloved critical hit, released in 2023, sold over 1.8 million copies, and then GIANTS Software sent out a press release announcing Farming Simulator 25 has sold over 2 million copies in its first week. Nothing explains just how big the video game industry really is, and how many different people play games, than the discrepancy between these two titles. It's often the butt of jokes, but the Farming Simulator franchise has sold over 40 million copies. To put that in perspective, that's almost twice as much as every Persona game put together, over 10 million more than all of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon games and roughly 20 million more than every Dark Souls.

Starting back with Farming Simulator 2008, the franchise has grown its fan base each year, to today, where it has an active modding scene and a thriving eSports league. Since 2019, major agricultural companies have sponsored the Farming Simulator League (FSL), where teams of 3 compete for the hay bale high score. Farming Simulator's eSports league has been around longer than Overwatch League, which ceased to exist in early 2024. The success of the latest game in the franchise should not be a surprise to anyone, but in a year filled with ups and downs, massive layoffs and studio closures, it's a bright spot for the industry.

There's Room For Both Types Of Games

Alan Wake 2 is still, despite the raw sales numbers, a success for Remedy. The fourteen-year gap between each game came about because Microsoft had the rights to Alan Wake and didn't want Remedy to make a sequel due in part to the sales of the first game. Remedy eventually secured the rights from Microsoft, and started working on the sequel almost immediately, sticking to their guns and embracing the Twin Peaks-inspired creative vision of the original instead of appealing to the mass market. With twisted visuals, a dark storyline that questions the nature of reality and a turn into survival horror, Alan Wake 2 was a critical hit and has found a dedicated fan base, but it's a small drop in the world of video games.

Farming Simulator appeals to people that are both hardcore gamers and those that play only one game a year, while Alan Wake 2 is hyper-focused on fans of single-player narrative horror games, and there's room for both to co-exist. The gaming industry can't be supported entirely by niche titles, and it also needs creative minds pushing the medium in new directions so that it doesn't stagnate. Without both the mass appeal titles and the artistic experimental ones, the whole billion-dollar industry would collapse in slow motion.

Alan Wake might even breakout into the mainstream soon, with Remedy recently announcing a partnership with Annapurna to bring Alan Wake and Control to television. Until then though, it's another niche franchise in an industry filled with them, while Farming Simulator, College GameDay, and Madden sell millions of copies each year.

