Your Player Level in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero unlocks new content like characters, costumes, and more goodies as you proceed. Thankfully, many ways exist to increase it, including summoning the almighty Shenron.

Close

Increase Your Player Level by Fighting Battles

This may seem obvious, but you can increase your player level by finishing battles of any kind. They can be offline, online, through a Custom Battle, or the story-focused Episode Battle. Annoyingly, the game doesn't give you an idea of how much XP you're raising with each fight. It stays vague. As Episode Battle is tough, it may be faster to get XP by completing offline battles against the CPU. However, you can lower the difficulty if you'd like.

Pick the characters you like (and increase their proficiency level while doing so) and keep battling. You can also round up your friends for battles online in a lobby. The Ranked Mode online is also relatively fast if you want to test your skills against other Z-Warriors online.

Summon Shenron and raise your Player Level significantly by wishing it.

Summon Shenron for Player Level Experience

A cool thing you can do in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is collect all seven Dragon Balls and summon the dragon Shenron for a wish. You can collect Dragon Balls as a random reward by completing fights offline or online. However, there are seven direct tasks from Whis's Stamp Book you can complete to unlock all of them:

Create a battle in Custom Battle

Achieve victory in Goku's Saga 10 times

Play three Offline battles

Perform 10 Ultimate Blasts

Clear 1 Bonus Battle

Edit your Player Card once

This may seem obvious, but you can increase your player level by finishing battles of any kind. They can be offline, online, through a Custom Battle, or the story-focused Episode Battle.

After collecting all seven Dragon Balls, head over to Dende at the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. It should show all the Dragon Balls illuminated on the option "Summon Shenron." From there on, proceed to summon the dragon and then wish for your Player Level to go up. It will increase significantly. Keep in mind you can also wish for more titles, Zeni, or new outfits as well.

Why is Increasing The Player Level Advantageous?

If you want to get additional characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and spend the Zeni you earn, increasing your Player Level in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero offers more of a selection in the Shop. You can earn characters like Videl, Mecha Frieza, Pan (GT), Uub, and Cui by going to the store and using your Zeni. Major characters like Goku Black and Future Gohan appear after reaching a higher Player Level. You can also unlock outfits for your favorite characters.