Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

One of the mysteries that took us way too long to crack was the Father and Son mystery in The Vatican, which revolves around solving a puzzle invoving a Polybius square.

Find the Poem and Polybius Diagram

This mystery can only be discovered after completing the A Nun In Trouble discovery mission, so make sure to complete it before moving forward with this quest.

In the tower from the end of the A Nun In Trouble mission, you'll find a door in the upper levels that leads to a balcony, which in turn has another door revealing a secret hideaway full of notes and treasures.

Open the desk drawer to find the Italian Poem, and then find the Polybius Square Diagram on a nearby surface.

Crack the Code

There are eight letters circled on the Italian Poem (in this order): I, R, I, A, T, A, S, O. Split the letters into pairs of two (IR, IA, TA, SO), then use the grid on the Polybius Square Diagram to determine the corresponding number for each pair (where the row and column of each letter intersect).

The final code should come out to: 5873. Input this onto the lock of the safe to unlock it, revealing a collection of incognito pictures taken of Indiana and his colleagues while visiting the Vatican.

