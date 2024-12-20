Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.
Inside the Apostolic Palace, which sits directly above the dig site in the southeast corner of The Vatican, there is a strange bookcase that contains one of these hidden mysteries.
Find the Bookcase Note's Hidden Code
In the green-colored office at the top of the Apostolic Palace, there is a note sitting on the desk by the door. The note explains that there are four latin books on the bookshelf that must be "taken alphabetically."
If you flip over the note, there are four symbols with corresponding words written on them. These symbols are also found on four of the books on the bookshelf in the room.
Pull the Books in Order
There are four books (the interactive ones) with symbols at the top of their spines, which match the symbols on the note. You must pull the books based on their written names on the note in alphabetical order, which ends up being this sequence:
- Crown
- Triangle
- Steering Wheel
- Star
Grab Mussolini's Letter
Once you have pulled them in the correct order, a secret compartment will open up and reveal a nice wad of cash, as well as the Mussolini's Letter journal note, which will complete the mystery in your journal when you collect it.
Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power known as the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them - Indiana Jones. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.
