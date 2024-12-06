Quick Links
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is full of secrets to uncover and mysteries to solve, so it should come as no surprise that there are hundreds of collectibles to be found throughout the game,
The first location Dr. Jones visits is Marshall College, which contains a total of ten collectibles that all fall under the Adventure subcategory of the Chapter Notes. All of these notes can be found during your first visit, and do not require traveling back to the location after finding a new tool later in the game.
Chapter Notes: Adventure
A map of the school can be found in the Reception room outside the museum, hanging from a corkboard.
Temple Map
The first item is the Temple Map, and can be found on the desk outside of Indiana's office in Room 04.
Faculty Card
The Faculty Card can be found at the Reception desk in Room 09. The Local Map is on a corkboard by the door to the museum.
Blackshirts Article
The Blackshirts Article can be found in the Janitor Closet in Room 03 on the wooden shelf at the back of the room.
Björkman's Letter
Björkman's Letter can be found on a stool near the chalkboard in the Arch 2A classroom in Room 10 (Indy's classroom).
Cat Mummy Notes
Also in Indy's Classroom, the Cat Mummy Notes can be found on his desk at the front of the room.
Shirley's Letter
One more note, Shirley's Letter, can be found on a desk in Indy's classroom (next to the windows).
Strange Aeons #1
The comic book can be found in the Student Lounge in Room 13, sitting on a low table.
Baseball Card
In the hallway outside of Room 13, the Baseball Card is sitting on a book cart.
Cat Mummy Photograph
This note is found automatically by proceeding through the story.
Giant's Pendant
This note is found automatically by proceeding through the story.
Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power known as the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them - Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.
- Franchise
- Indiana Jones
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- December 9, 2024
- Developer(s)
- MachineGames
- Publisher(s)
- Bethesda
- X|S Optimized
- Yes
- Number of Players
- 1
- PC Release Date
- December 9, 2024
- PS5 Release Date
- Spring 2025
- Xbox Series X|S Release Date
- December 9, 2024