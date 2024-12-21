Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a ton of hidden temples and rooms with head-scratching puzzles around every corner, and perhaps the most difficult are those found in the Khmer Cogwheel Puzzles discovery mission.

What makes these puzzles more difficult is the fact that you have to collect the cogwheels from other locations on the map before completing each puzzle (of which there are six, and we have the solutions!).

Grab Extra Cogwheels

To start, you'll need to grab some extra cogwheels to start out with. Go to the entrance to the Hidden Pyramid and grab some cogwheels from the wall. You can't take the large ones with you, but the small ones can be added to your inventory by pressing Y.

Find and Solve the Six Puzzles

The site of each puzzle will be marked by a thin totem (which can be photographed for a Journal note) and a medium-sized statue, as well as a hole in the ground in the center of a square of stone tiles. Jump into the hole to enter the puzzle room.

The goal of the puzzles is to connect enough cogwheels together in the correct layout for the two stone wheels on the board both to spin when the lever is pulled. If the lever doesn't pull, you may be stuck on a broken cogwheel. Once completed, you need to put the cogwheels back into your inventory before moving on to the next puzzle.

Waterfall Ruins

The first puzzle is near the Waterfall Ruins, and is the simplest of the puzzles. You only need four cogwheels for this one, and the solution is provided above. Remember to collect all of the small cogwheels before you leave, otherwise you'll need to go back and get them.

Wat Mahathat

The next puzzle is a short walk from the West Wat Mathatat fast travel location (or a shorter boat ride from Wat Mahathat East). Go up onto the hill to find the totem, then jump into the puzzle room and solve using the solution in the second image above.

South of Village