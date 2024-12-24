Even in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, if it belongs in a museum, our favorite archeologist is going to make sure it gets there. Of course, we're talking about the Lost Artifact discovery missions found throughout the game.

In the Vatican, there are a total of five artifacts hidden around the sacred grounds, each of which will take some solid snooping and exploring to discover.

Golden Xiphos

Close

The easiest artifact to find is in a museum room near the Sistine Chapel area. On a wall of paintings, the one on the far right will be upside down. Approach it and interact with it to flip it the right way up, and it will slide to the side, revealing a hidden compartment with the Golden Xiphos inside of it.

Venus Figurine

Close

The next artifact is found at the top of the tower at the end of the A Nun in Trouble discovery mission (you must complete this mission before you can get the artifact). In the interrogation room at the top of the tower, there is a patch of wall that can be destroyed with a nearby pickaxe. Break it, and you'll find the Venus Figurine at the end of the closed-off hallway.

Parade Helmet

Go to the Tower of Nicholas and approach the entrance to the underground wine-based puzzle. Instead of going down the spiral staircase (past the room with the benches), head up the stairs and jump across the gaps to make your way upwards. At the top of the stairs, the Parade Helmet will be waiting for you to collect.

Drinking Horn