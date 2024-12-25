Even in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, if it belongs in a museum, our favorite archeologist is going to make sure it gets there. Of course, we're talking about the Lost Artifact discovery missions found throughout the game.

In Sukhothai, there are a total of five artifacts hidden around the sacred grounds, each of which will take some solid snooping and exploring to discover.

Jade Humanoid

Close

In the big final room of the temple found in the A Study in Fear discovery mission (you must do the mission to get the artifact), hop down into the dark watery area beneath the platform in the center of the room (between the stairs up to the keyhole pillars). The Jade Humanoid artifact can be found next to a shovel in the darkness, and we recommend turning on your lighter to find it.

Jomon Mask