Near the south end of Sukhothai, follow the river to the location on the map in the gallery above. Hop out and go around the small building to find a makeshift campsite, where some fire jars are sitting next to the campfire. Grab one, light it, then throw it at the flammable tinder on the ledge of the roof of the structure to burn it. Climb up the wall with your whip, and drop inside to find the Bronze Jue artifact.Ganesha Statue
Even in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, if it belongs in a museum, our favorite archeologist is going to make sure it gets there. Of course, we're talking about the Lost Artifact discovery missions found throughout the game.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Lost Artifacts of Africa in Gizeh
How to find and collect all five of the lost artifacts in Gizeh.
In Sukhothai, there are a total of five artifacts hidden around the sacred grounds, each of which will take some solid snooping and exploring to discover.
Jade Humanoid
In the big final room of the temple found in the A Study in Fear discovery mission (you must do the mission to get the artifact), hop down into the dark watery area beneath the platform in the center of the room (between the stairs up to the keyhole pillars). The Jade Humanoid artifact can be found next to a shovel in the darkness, and we recommend turning on your lighter to find it.