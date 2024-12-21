Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

In the middle of the desert in Gizeh there's a lone weather station (seems peculiar, since there's not much of any weather in the desert) containing a locked chest, that can only be opened by solving the Cloud Atlas mystery.

Find the Weather Station

Head to the Great Sphinx fast travel location and head due west. There will be a large radio tower near some rounded metal huts; this is the weather station. See the exact location marked with a yellow symbol on the map above.

Find the Notes and the Code

Defeat all the enemies in the area, then head inside and find the two notes: the Cloud Status Logbook and the Cloud Atlas Page. Then, head over into the other room to find the locked chest, which requires a 4-number combination to unlock.

The Cloud Atlas Page has a series four numbers written on it: 13.10, 09.10, 16.10 and 14.10. These are dates, corresponding to the different clouds spotted on each of the days in the Cloud Status Logbook. This gives us a sequence of four kinds of clouds: Cirrus, Stratus, Cirrus, Cumulonimbus.

Go back to the Cloud Atlas Page and use the number associated with each cloud's name in its place in the 4-character code. This will grant us the final combo of 0609. Input this code into the locker to open it, revealing your rewards (including a new Adventure Book).