Quick Links
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: 9 Secrets and Easter Eggs
The best hidden references and cameos we were able to find in our globe-spanning adventure!
In the middle of the desert in Gizeh there's a lone weather station (seems peculiar, since there's not much of any weather in the desert) containing a locked chest, that can only be opened by solving the Cloud Atlas mystery.
Find the Weather Station
Head to the Great Sphinx fast travel location and head due west. There will be a large radio tower near some rounded metal huts; this is the weather station. See the exact location marked with a yellow symbol on the map above.
Find the Notes and the Code
Defeat all the enemies in the area, then head inside and find the two notes: the Cloud Status Logbook and the Cloud Atlas Page. Then, head over into the other room to find the locked chest, which requires a 4-number combination to unlock.
The Cloud Atlas Page has a series four numbers written on it: 13.10, 09.10, 16.10 and 14.10. These are dates, corresponding to the different clouds spotted on each of the days in the Cloud Status Logbook. This gives us a sequence of four kinds of clouds: Cirrus, Stratus, Cirrus, Cumulonimbus.
Go back to the Cloud Atlas Page and use the number associated with each cloud's name in its place in the 4-character code. This will grant us the final combo of 0609. Input this code into the locker to open it, revealing your rewards (including a new Adventure Book).
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: 9 Hardest Achievements and How To Get Them
The most difficult achievements you can snag in your adventure around the globe.
Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power known as the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them - Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 94%
- Franchise
- Indiana Jones
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- December 9, 2024
- Developer(s)
- MachineGames
- Publisher(s)
- Bethesda
- Engine
- id Tech 7
- ESRB
- N/A
- PC Release Date
- December 9, 2024
- Xbox Series X|S Release Date
- December 9, 2024
- PS5 Release Date
- Spring 2025
- X|S Optimized
- Yes
- Number of Players
- 1
- Steam Deck Compatibility
- Unknown
- OpenCritic Rating
- Mighty