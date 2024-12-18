Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

In the game's third major location, Sukhothai, you'll eventually stumble across the "Counting Letters" mystery, which requires players to find a four-digit code using a strange device composed of wheels of letters. Here's how to solve it and get the cash and Adventure Book waiting inside the locked chest.

Insert the Wheels Properly

You'll come across a note that basically tells you that the initial code for translation is JHHS. You will need to place the four wheels into the device in the correct order and line up the correct letters to solve it.

The problem here is that there is no wheel with an "S" on it, and there are two different "H" wheels with no signifier of which one should be placed first.

Place the wheel where "E" appears below the "H" in the second slot, and the "I" below "H" wheel in the third slot for the correct order of letters, giving us BEI_.

Solve the Code Table

There are two separate code tables that contain a string of numbers matching with a different four-letter passcode. Since we know that it starts with "BEI," the only possible fourth letter is "M."

The code is BEIM, which corresponds with the final numerical code of 7044. Input 7044 into the lock on the chest next to the device and it will unlock, awarding the player a nice stack of cash and the Street Scrapper III Adventure Book, which increases damage dealt with one-handed and two-handed weapons.

