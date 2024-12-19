Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

One of the most charming mysteries is the House of God mystery, which revolves around a small recreation of the Vatican inside the Apostolic Palace.

Find Antonio's Puzzle Box

In one of the upper hallways of the Apostolic Chapel (accessible via a rooftop window near an inscription location), you will come across a strange white piece of furniture with a Mystery Note on it. The note reveals it to be Antonio's, and that it has free loot inside the hidden compartment.

Open the Left Panel and get the Rebel Medallion