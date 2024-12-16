Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a massive number of side quests and mysteries to uncover, including the mysterious locked door beneath the Gizeh Village in Gizeh.

This door is a part of the Knuckle Duster Den discovery quest, which will reward the player with two new adventure books and a healthy amount of cash upon completion.

Find the Knuckle Duster Den

Head to the Gizeh Village and start making your way up the stairs that are scattered throughout the market (trying to get to the highest altitude). On the north side of the village, you’ll find an open doorway leading down into a basement. At the bottom there’s a locked door with an eyehole that you must interact with.

Indy gets rejected, triggering the mission to start. You now must find the Wehrmacht Uniform disguise in order to enter the boxing ring.

Find the Disguise