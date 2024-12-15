Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a massive number of side quests and mysteries to uncover, including the mysterious locked door in the middle of the jungle in Sukhothai.

This door is a part of the Jungle Bruiser Pit discovery quest, which will reward the player with two new adventure books and a healthy amount of cash upon completion.

Find the Jungle Bruiser Pit

From the Wat Chana Songkhram Fast Travel location, pilot the boat southeast down the river towards the other dock (see location on map above). Walk up to the door to initiate the Jungle Bruiser Pit mission, where Indy will be rejected from entering.

Find the Royal Army Guard Disguise

You’ll need to find a Royal Army disguise in order to enter the boxing ring. The disguise can be found at Voss’ Camp at the very north end of the map. The disguise is sitting on a table next to the showers on the west side of the camp, next to the stairs to the lower area.

This area is full of enemies, most of which are armed with guns, so you’ll want to go with a stealth approach. We ended up getting caught right when we picked up the disguise, and made a quick escape with the guards on our tail (it still worked, though).

Enter the Jungle Bruiser Pit Tournament