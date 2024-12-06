Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a massive number of side quests and mysteries to uncover, including the mysterious locked door underneath The Vatican.

This door is a part of the Underground Boxing Ring discovery quest, which will reward the player with two new adventure books and a healthy amount of cash upon completion.

Find the Locked Door

Close

To trigger the Underground Boxing Ring quest, head to the doorway between the Belvedere Courtyard and the Sistine Chapel and walk down the stairs. At the bottom of the stairs there will be a large wooden door that you can interact with. Knock on the door, and you'll be rejected by the bouncer, starting the quest.

Find the Blackshirt Uniform