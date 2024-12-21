Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

Related Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: 9 Secrets and Easter Eggs The best hidden references and cameos we were able to find in our globe-spanning adventure!

One of The Vatican's most elusive mysteries is the "A Date to Remember" mystery, which can be found in the north garden.

Find the Notes and Safe

This mystery can only be solved after progressing through the A Nun in Trouble and Underground Boxing Ring discovery missions, which unlocks the north garden area past the enemy barracks. To get to the north garden, go through the door in the north barracks in the Belvedire Courtyard, and then make your way to the other end of the indoor path. Enter the grey tent in the garden to find the safe and a series of notes.

Crack the Code to the Safe

Close

The Code Lookup Table has four numbers circled, and the Secret Delivery Letter explains that the cipher for the code is "DICE."

As the Secret Delivery Letter explains, the Code Lookup Table's circled code does not work as it was intended to. The other letter and the Calendar Page reveal that there was an error in the distribution of dates.

To find the code, enter the corresponding numbers for the codeword "DICE" on the day after the circled numbers, which is the day marked on the calendar (Mer.") The final code for the safe will be 3860.