Quick Links
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: 9 Secrets and Easter Eggs
The best hidden references and cameos we were able to find in our globe-spanning adventure!
One of the toughest ones to track down and finish is the Bright Future mystery quest, which revolves around tracking down a chest of loot that has been smuggled out of enemy territory by a rogue fascist.
Find the Nazi Letters
Head to the Nazi Vehicle Garage and enter the tents. Inside one of them will be a small radio station, with a note sitting next to a radio frequency card. The note points the player to one of the bunk beds for a clue about a missing chest of loot.
Go to the bunks at the Nazi Vehicle Garage encampment, and find the one with the Nazi Note sitting on it. This note vaguely details the location of the chest, which is waiting somewhere in the middle of the desert.
Find the Stolen Chest
The note says that the chest can be found "at the mid-point between the Cat and the Queen." This refers to the largest pyramid (the queen's tomb) and the Great Sphinx (the giant cat statue). The diagram drawn on the note also shows that the chest is located closer to the Sphinx, and is further east than the other two pyramids.
The chest is sitting in a wagon south of the meteorological station, to the northeast of the southern dig site. See the map above for the exact location.
Run Away Fast
Approach the chest and interact with it to reveal its contents: a lit pile of dynamite! Run away and survive the blast to complete the mission, which sadly bears no rewards for Indy besides some Adventure points.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner
Here are tips for anyone looking to channel their inner Indy and tackle whatever Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws at them like a pro.
Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power known as the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them - Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 94%
- Franchise
- Indiana Jones
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- December 9, 2024
- Developer(s)
- MachineGames
- Publisher(s)
- Bethesda
- Engine
- id Tech 7
- ESRB
- N/A
- PC Release Date
- December 9, 2024
- Xbox Series X|S Release Date
- December 9, 2024
- PS5 Release Date
- Spring 2025
- X|S Optimized
- Yes
- Number of Players
- 1
- Steam Deck Compatibility
- Unknown
- OpenCritic Rating
- Mighty