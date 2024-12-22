Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

One of the toughest ones to track down and finish is the Bright Future mystery quest, which revolves around tracking down a chest of loot that has been smuggled out of enemy territory by a rogue fascist.

Find the Nazi Letters

Head to the Nazi Vehicle Garage and enter the tents. Inside one of them will be a small radio station, with a note sitting next to a radio frequency card. The note points the player to one of the bunk beds for a clue about a missing chest of loot.

Go to the bunks at the Nazi Vehicle Garage encampment, and find the one with the Nazi Note sitting on it. This note vaguely details the location of the chest, which is waiting somewhere in the middle of the desert.

Find the Stolen Chest

The note says that the chest can be found "at the mid-point between the Cat and the Queen." This refers to the largest pyramid (the queen's tomb) and the Great Sphinx (the giant cat statue). The diagram drawn on the note also shows that the chest is located closer to the Sphinx, and is further east than the other two pyramids.

The chest is sitting in a wagon south of the meteorological station, to the northeast of the southern dig site. See the map above for the exact location.

Run Away Fast

Approach the chest and interact with it to reveal its contents: a lit pile of dynamite! Run away and survive the blast to complete the mission, which sadly bears no rewards for Indy besides some Adventure points.

