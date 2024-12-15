Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around ever corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

One of the most difficult mysteries to solve is the "A Game of Wits" mystery in Sukhothai, which revolves around the chess-like board game of Mak-Yek. Thankfully, we know how to help you find the solution and open the vault (we also just know the code to the safe, if you're feeling lucky).

Find the Mak-Yek Board

The mystery will trigger upon entering the second floor of the bunks at Voss' Camp and interacting with the two notes found on the table near the safe. The notes sit next to a May-Yek board which has been set up for the puzzle.

We highly recommend grabbing the Royal Army Guard disguise found just outside the bunks (near the stairs and showers), since it will allow you to go unnoticed as you solve the puzzle.

Solve the Puzzle

There are three main rules to playing Mak-Yek, as explained in the instructions:

Pieces can move vertically or horizontally as far as possible without running into an obstacle (another piece)

as far as possible without running into an obstacle (another piece) Placing two pieces on opposite sides of an enemy piece (or multiple enemy pieces) will eliminate the enemy pieces

(or multiple enemy pieces) will eliminate the enemy pieces Placing a piece directly between two enemy pieces that have a one-square gap between them will elimnate the two enemy pieces

The challenge here, as dictated by the note from a guard, is to move four blue pieces (one move per piece, max) in such a way that all the red pieces are eliminated.

The solution to the puzzle is as follows:

Move piece from F1 to F3

Move piece from H1 to D1

Move piece from B1 to B8

Move piece from F8 to F6

This leaves us with the final code when read in order of the final vertical positions of the four pieces: 3186.

Open the safe next to the table, which contains a bountiful amount of cash for the player to spend as they please. This will mark the end of the "A Game of Wits" mystery.

