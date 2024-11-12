With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming out next month, Xbox Studios and Bethesda Softworks have shared a new video for the game. This time, we get a much more deep look at the gameplay elements in the upcoming first-person action adventure game.

Ruin Raiding in First Person

Developed by the team at MachineGames, the new title promises an immersive experience in the Indiana Jones universe. The game uses the first-person view as a perspective in order to make players feel like Indiana Jones himself. The story takes place in 1937 between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movies.

Related Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Date, PS5 Version Announced Bethesda Softworks today revealed the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Series X|S and PC along with a PS5 reveal.

The new video showcases about fifteen minutes of gameplay with an explanation of everything the game entails. The video goes from narrative bits to exploration, puzzle solving and even the battles that players will have to handle as they progress through the areas.

The game takes Indiana Jones through crypts and remnants of ancient civilizations as he investigates a big conspiracy that could cause an uproar in the world. As a dangerous man called Emmerich Voss looks for mysterious relics, it'll be up to Indy and Gina, an Italian journalist looking for her sister, to figure out how to thwart his plans.

As part of the experience, players will have to search the areas and deal with puzzles along the way. The video shows a little of this aspect, which the developers are looking for making into a rewarding process with hidden secrets that will aid players in their journey.

It'll also be important to make use of the many tools that Indiana Jones has at his disposal. They may help with stealthily advancing through areas, making noise to distract enemies, burning obstacles and more. Even the camera will be an important item, as it may reveal information, like hints for the puzzles. The player will also have a journal and multiple disguises to use.

Combat will have multiple approaches, as players may cleverly use the environment and tools to make quick work out of enemies. Players may engage in brawls or fight with weapons, like the pistol. Using Indy's traditional whip will also allow players to grab enemies and objects to create various tricks against the people who stand in his way.

The video also introduces abilities, which can be unlocked using the adventure points from the missions you complete. Those skills include being able to take down enemies with one surprising blow or coming back from a fatal hit if you manage to crawl and pick up your hat.

Finally, the video also teases many opportunities to explore beyond the main quest, which will be clearly indicated in the menu, according to the video. A good example of this is a secret fight club you may find by exploring a town.

The game takes Indiana Jones through crypts and remnants of ancient civilizations as he investigates a big conspiracy that could cause an uproar in the world.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to PC (Steam and Windows Store) and Xbox Series X|S on December 9, 2024. The game will also be available at launch on the Xbox Game Pass for subscribers. A PlayStation 5 version is also in the works, but it will come out in 2025.