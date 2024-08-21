Key Takeaways Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024, while PS5 release is set for Spring 2025.

Bethesda Softworks today revealed the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Series X|S and PC along with the existence of a PS5 version.

After much guesswork about whether Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would launch this year or be delayed into 2025, we finally have our answer. The upcoming title from developer MachineGames launches in both 2024 and 2025 depending on what version you want to play. Xbox Series X|S and PC owners can dive into Indy's latest adventure on December 9, 2024. In a surprise move, Bethesda and MachineGames announced that the game is indeed coming to PS5, though the game won't launch until Spring 2025 on Sony's platform.

Editions worthy of belonging in a museum

Bethesda Softworks also took some time to reveal the different editions available to players on Xbox Series X|S and PC. At launch, players will be able to choose from three different options, plus an optional upgrade. There's the Standard Edition (Digital or Physical), Premium Edition (Digital or Physical), Premium Upgrade (Digital only), and Collector's Edition (Physical only). The Collector's Edition includes an 11" Great Circle globe, an Allmaker Relic replica, Adventure Journal, and SteelBook display case. It'll set you back $189.99. It is unknown what editions will be available for the PS5 version.

The publisher also confirmed that players can expect more content post-launch with the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants DLC. It'll be included with purchases of the Premium, Premium Upgrade, and Collector's Editions as well as being available for standalone purchase.

Indiana Jones goes multiplatform

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tells an original, canon story set between the events of Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It is an all-new single player game that blends cinematic set-pieces, puzzle-solving, and hand-to-hand combat to deliver an authentic Indiana Jones experience. The game was originally announced in 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. The PS5 version was subsequently canceled following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks.

Things have changed since then with Microsoft taking a multiplatform approach with certain titles from Activision, Bethesda, and even Xbox itself. So far, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded have all ended up on other platforms, including PS5. Meanwhile, both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, and Doom: The Dark Ages are all scheduled to release day-and-date on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. With many Microsoft titles rumored to eventually head to PS5, Indiana Jones, a title that was once announced for the platform, joining the ranks isn't all that surprising. It remains unknown why it isn't launching day-and-date like Call of Duty, Diablo IV, or Doom: The Dark Ages.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and Spring 2025 on PS5.