Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around ever corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

One of these mysteries can be found above the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican, and is called the Secret of Secrets (and we know what the secret is).

Find the Letter

First, find Nicoletti's Letter on the table near the door. It will tell you that you must look to Peter, and then Paul to find the combination to the nearby safe.

Find the Symbols

Close

First, pick up the Saint Peter statue in the corner and rotate it to see the underside of the statue. Take note of the two symbols on the bottom, then do the same with the Saint Paul statue sitting next to the safe (note that these are upside down).

Crack the Code

There is a drawer beneath the desk with the globe, which can be opened to reveal the key to the safe code. Each symbol has a corresponding planet, which is numbered from closest to farthest from the sun. One of the symbols is missing from the key, but is seen under Saint Paul, so we can infer that this is the fourth missing symbol.

The code for the safe, in this case, is 7741.

Open the Safe

Enter the code on the safe to open it, which contains a few secret notes, as well as the Cutman I Adventure Book. This should complete the quest (completionists, be sure to grab all the notes we mentioned).