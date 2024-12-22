It’s easy to fall into traps or run out of supplies at the worst time in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You could even find yourself hopelessly lost in some ancient ruin, which can be frustrating for first timers. From sneaky puzzles to pulse-racing combat, the game throws plenty of curveballs your way. That’s where this guide comes in.

Think of it as your guide to playing smarter -- not harder -- so you can focus on what really matters: being the legendary Indiana Jones. Whether you’re trying to master stealth, make the most of your inventory or outwit the toughest bosses, these tips will come in handy.

8 Farm Money from Chests and Safes

Cracking open chests and safes is your ticket to getting loads of cash in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Unlocking these treasures not only boosts your wealth, but also rewards you with Adventure Points (XP), adventure books (unlocking new skills) and hidden relics tied to side quests.

To find chests and safes, keep an eye out for smaller padlocked boxes during your adventures. These can be opened with a swift melee attack and often contain cash. Just ensure no enemies are watching when you make your move. If for some reason you missed a chest or safe, you can return to previous areas to unlock them. But that’s only until you've gathered the necessary codes or tools.

7 Select Hard Action Experience for a More Combat-Centric Gameplay

If you’re like me who prefers to spend more time cracking skulls than solving ancient riddles, you can tailor your experience to match your playstyle. Cranking up the Action Experience to Hard mode amps up the intensity of combat encounters. Enemies become more challenging, requiring quick reflexes and strategic thinking.

Dialing down the Adventure Experience to Light mode simplifies the puzzle elements. Puzzles become more straightforward, allowing you to breeze through them without getting bogged down.

6 Use Disguise to Enter Enemy Bases

If you want to infiltrate enemy territory without getting caught, you must know how and when to put on a disguise. Slip into the right outfit and suddenly you’re invisible to most enemies. No more frantic chases or awkward “oops-they-saw-me” moments. You’ll be able to casually stroll through restricted areas like you own the place.

Some areas require specific disguises, so be ready to play dress-up more than once. Keep an eye out for uniforms you might need later -- better to be over-prepared than underdressed. For instance you need to put on military uniform to disguise your way into military bases, but there’s a catch: not everyone’s fooled. Those sharp-eyed captains? They can spot your little charade if you hang around them too long. So, the golden rule? Look the part, act the part and avoid the captains like you owe them money.

5 Collecting Field Notes is One of the Quickest Ways to Farm Adventure Points

Field Notes aren’t just random scraps of paper -- they’re the ultimate shortcut to farming Adventure Points and unlocking all the cool skills you need. And the best part? They’re scattered everywhere. Check every desk, locker, chest and random corner. If there’s a room, you better believe there’s a chance for a Field Note. Hidden basements? Totally fair game. Leave no stone unturned.

Related Review: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Machine Games manage to deliver an engaging and entertaining adventure game (and retrieve their fedora on the way out).

If you’re hungry for even more Adventure Points, don’t stop at Field Notes! Tackle side quests and uncover secrets -- they’re worth big Adventure Points and give you that sweet detective vibe. Also Indy's camera isn’t just for show! Capture artifacts and important locations to score extra points.

4 Stand Behind an Enemy to Pull Off a Silent Takedown

Nothing shows you are good at fighting as taking out bad guys without a sound. Silent takedowns are your ticket to staying under the radar, avoiding messy shootouts and conserving those precious resources for bigger battles. You simply sneak up like a shadow, take enemies out one by one, and leave everyone else none the wiser.

To pull off a silent takedown, spot an unsuspecting enemy and make sure their back is turned. If they’re wandering around, wait for the perfect moment. Now, you’ll need a weapon to make it happen. A wrench, a club or even a gun used as a blunt instrument will do the trick. Once you have a weapon, get close -- like, really close. When you’re in position, you’ll see Indy raise his weapon, signaling it’s go time. Hit the attack button (M1 on PC or X on a controller) to execute the takedown.

3 Always Have Food and Bandages in Your Inventory

Imagine your health bar’s almost empty. Or worse, you’re about to face a squad of enemies, but your stamina is drained from sprinting and climbing. What do you do? Reach for your trusty food stash and bandages, of course!

Bandages are your go-to for patching up injuries after a brawl or a run-in with traps. They restore your health quickly and are a lifesaver during combat-heavy sections. Bread boosts your max health, while fruits recharge your stamina.

2 Use Guns Sparingly

Sure, Indy’s revolver can make you feel like a total action hero, but here’s the deal -- it’s not a shoot-’em-up kind of game. Guns in this adventure are best saved for the big guys: giants, bosses and those moments where punching and whipping just won’t cut it.

Ammo in this game is rare, so if you’re out here using bullets on every henchman, you’ll find yourself clicking on an empty chamber when a giant stomps into the scene. Also guns are loud, and in this world, sound is your enemy. Fire off a few rounds and suddenly every bad guy in the area knows where you are. Stick to silent takedowns or your trusty whip to keep things sneaky and stylish.

1 Use Signposts to Fast Travel

You know those long winding treks across enemy-infested jungles or dusty ruins? Yeah, they’re fun the first time, but the second, third or tenth? Not so much. That’s where signposts come in. These little lifesavers let you skip the slog and dive straight back into the action.

When you find yourself in locations like the Vatican, Gizeh or even the jungles of Sukhothai, keep an eye out for tall, weathered signposts. They’re not just set dressing -- they’re your ticket to instant teleportation. Just hover the crosshair on your desired location and hold down the E or X button to fast travel.