Indiana Jones and the Great Circle truly has mysteries around every corner, including the literal "mystery" side quests found throughout each level.

The toughest mystery to solve (in our opinion) has to be the mystery of The Serpent's Chest at Voss' Camp in Sukhothai, which requires players to travel back to other locations to search for the lost keys to the chest.

Find the Serpent's Chest

First, you'll need to find the Serpent's Chest and the accompanying note at Voss' Camp in Sukhothai. The chest is in the tent at the southeast corner of the compound, to the right of the entrance area. The chest is sitting on a table on the west side of the tent, and requires three keys to open it.

Find the Three Keys

The letter from Voss next to the chest reveals that the three keys are found in three different locations you have previously visited: The Vatican, Gizeh and Shanghai. In order to find and collect the keys, player need to have already bought the underwater breathing device at Tongdang's Hut in Sukhothai.

Players can return to the other locations by using the Travels tab in the journal menu. It is important that players know to return to the blue revisit point before traveling to another location, as that saves the player's progress at the location.

Key #1: The Vatican

At the Vatican, head to the dig site in the southeast corner of the map and go to the large room with a big pool of water inside of it (there will be guards patrolling, and a crumbling bridge and pillars above the water). Jump into the water and go towards the far wall of the room, diving under to find a small room with a wood post blocking an entrance (turn on visual assistance to highlight interactive objects).

Lift the post and move it out of the way to discover a secret room. There is a round piece of stone in the center of the room, and the key can be found in a small hole in the side of it facing the front of the room.

Key #2: Gizeh

In Gizeh, go to the dig site at the south end of the map and make your way down into the underground temple. Find the room with a big pool of water inside (it's dark in there) and jump in, then look underwater for the wooden post that you can move to reach the room with the key. The key is sitting on a pile of sand.

Key #3: Shanghai

In Shanghai, return to the section of the map with a small river going through the town (a bridge goes over it). Go to the opposite end of the river from the bridge, and jump into the water, swimming into the alleyway of water near the wall of the area. Move the wooden beam, and you'll find the key sitting in some rubble in an underground hideaway.

Open the Chest

Return to the Serpent's Chest at Voss' Camp in Sukhothai and begin inserting the keys and turning them to unlock the chest (a prompt for each key will appear on screen). Inside, the ancient relic will be waiting for you to collect, ending the mission.

