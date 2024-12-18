Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is all about making discoveries and exploration, and the best rewards for fully experiencing everything the game has to offer are achievements.

With a total of 45 achievements to collect, getting the complete set is no small feat. We know of a few different achievements that are going to prove difficult as you move closer to the 100% mark.

Offensive Defense

Knock Out an Enemy using only counters.

You may not even realize it (button-mashing for the win!) but there's a counter and parry mechanic in the game's hand-to-hand combat system. Pressing the left shoulder button will put your fists up to block, and timing it correctly as a blow comes in will dodge it and grab the enemy, leaving them vulnerable to an attack.

We recommend tracking down and researching the following Adventure Books to make this achievement easier:

Brawler I, II and III

and Iron Grip I and II

and Moxie I, II and III

Tour de Force

Defeat all boxing champions

The fascists of the axis powers really enjoy punching the lights out of each other, as it turns out. In each of the three main locations in the game, Indy can infiltrate an underground boxing ring and collect prize money and special adventure books by winning the boxing tournaments.

There are three discovery missions tied to each of the tournaments, which require you to infilitrate the enemy ranks in a disguise. Check out our guides below for a full breakdown and walkthrough of each of the missions:

Tuned In

Bring all radio frequencies to Gina.

This requires finding the eight collectible radio frequencies scattered around Gizeh and Sukhothai (there are four in each location). Gina will track down and communicate the locations of four different fascist encampments in the area, containing special loot.

To find these frequencies, keep an eye out for radio receivers in enemy camps. We also recommend finding a map of radio frequencies in each area, which can in turn be found by purchasing a map of all the books and maps in the area.

Beneath the Surface

Solve all mysteries in Sukhothai.

All three major locations in the game have a set number of mysteries to solve, but what makes Sukhothai unique is the Serpent's Chest mystery, which requires players to go back and visit multiple past areas in the game with an underwater breathing device equipped.

We don't want to spoil the locations (or the prize at the end) for you, but we definitely recommend snooping around underneath the Vatican, inside temples in Gizeh, and around the canal in Shanghai.

Gear Head

Solve the Cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai.

Hidden behind an underwater blockage (if you haven't already, you should enable the visual assist settings in the menu to highlight interactive items) in the rivers of Sukhothai, there is a big cogwheel puzzle that cannot be solved with the wheels provided.

The twist here is that players have to go to ten different locations on the map where a different cogwheel piece is missing, and return it to the puzzle to solve it. Thankfully, you can find a map for these pieces if you're having trouble locating them.

Repatriation

Return all Lost Artifacts.

Fifteen lost artifacts are lost in the three major locations (five in each), and are hidden behind clever puzzles and tucked away in hard-to-see corners of the map. These artifacts belong in a museum, and will be returned once Indy tracks them all down.

This is another case of item maps coming in handy, which can be purchased at the local map vendor. One that got us scratching our heads was in the circular building in the Vatican (hint: jump up the spiral stairs that lead down into the wine-based puzzle, there's one at the top of the tower).

Bookman

Learn all abilities from Adventure books.

There are a lot of Adventure Books in this game, but this feat is made a little bit sweeter thanks to the permanent rewards and upgrades it provides. Definitely grab the map of books from the local vendor before attempting this one.

By the way, in order to collect this achievement, you'll need all the Moxie and Shaping Up books collected and read as well. This means finding and donating all 90 medicine bottles (30 per location), which will probably take a while as well.

Shadows Out of Time

Collect all the Ancient Relics.

Even more annoying than finding the Adventure books or the lost artifacts are the Ancient Relics, a strange set of identical stones that serve some kind of unknown purpose related to the Great Circle.

The difficulty in finding these items ranges from super easy to extremely complex, but, as always, buying a map of the relics in an area will surely help alleviate some of the stress of finding them.

Archivist

Collect all Journal notes in the game.

If you've been playing for more than ten minutes, you'll know that there are literally hundreds of Journal notes to be found throughout the game. These include comics, photos taken with the camera, handwritten notes, fliers and local maps.

The hardest part about getting this achievement is the very last Journal note in the game's final location (no spoilers), which requires players to collect every single Ancient Relic and solve the game's most complex puzzle to unlock a single journal note behind a large stone wall.

